CLC’s Yeeun unveils new solo song ‘Strange Way To Love’

CLC member Yeeun has released her brand-new solo single ‘Strange Way To Love’ alongside an accompanying music video.

Today (March 20), the K-pop singer and rapper unveiled her first digital single ‘Strange Way To Love’, which arrived at the same time as an ocean-themed music video. The song will appear on her upcoming as-yet-untitled debut solo project, due out on April 13.

In the accompanying visual, Yeeun sings pensive new single while a clip of waves in the ocean is projected onto her. Later, she winds up at the beach where she gazes into the horizon as she enjoys the ocean breeze.

“In my frozen and sleeping sea / It spreads, becoming a swaying wave / Come to me and embrace me with your whole body / What a strange way to love someone,” she sings in the chorus.

The brand-new single is the K-pop idol’s first release under her new agency SuperBell Company, which she had signed to in August 2022, four months after her departure from long-time agency CUBE Entertainment earlier that year.

Yeeun is best known as a member of CUBE Entertainment girl group CLC, whose activities under the agency were concluded last May. Fellow member Sorn has since clarified that the septet had not disbanded, but were each “doing their own thing” for the time being.

Three members of CLC – namely Seunghee, Yujin and Eunbin – are currently still signed with CUBE Entertainment. Yujin is currently a part of project girl group Kep1er following her participation on Mnet reality TV competition Girls Planet 999, while Eunbin has appeared in several acting projects.

Members Sorn and Seunghee are signed to WILD Entertainment Group as soloists, while Hong Kong member Elkie is currently pursuing both music and acting careers in mainland China.