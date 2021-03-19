CLC’s Sorn to make solo debut next week with ‘Run’

Sorn of CLC has released teasers for her upcoming solo debut song ‘Run’

On March 18, the Thai K-pop idol officially announced that she would be dropping her first-ever solo song, ‘Run’, next week on March 23. She also shared teasers for the song on her Instagram account.

The teaser features black-and-white pictures of Sorn, outlined with words which seems to be a preview of the lyrics to ‘Run’. According to the lyrics, the song might supposedly be sung entirely in English.

She will be the first member of the group to officially become a soloist. Fellow CLC member Yeeun previously released solo tracks through her participation on hip-hop survival show Good Girl in 2020, but has yet to official make her debut as a soloist.

Sorn also previously hinted at a solo release on March 9 through a post on TikTok:

Besides her activities with CLC, Sorn is known for her YouTube channel PRODUSORN, where she shares behind-the-scenes footage of idol life, vlogs with fellow K-pop stars, as well as song covers. She is also active on TikTok, where she often interacts with fans.

CLC originally debuted as a 5-piece group under CUBE Entertainment in 2015 with ‘Pepe’. Members Elkie and Eunbin joined the group in the following year. CLC achieved their commercial breakthrough with ‘Hobgoblin’ in 2017, following a revamp of the group’s image.

Last month, Elkie left the group following a contract dispute with CUBE Entertainment. The singer had initially asked for her contract with CUBE Entertainment to be terminated in December 2020 and, at the time, accused the company of violating terms and conditions of the agreement.