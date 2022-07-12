Clinton Kane announces world tour including Asian dates in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines

Australia-based, Norwegian-Filipino singer-songwriter Clinton Kane has announced dates for a world tour, including an Asian leg with dates in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines and Japan.

READ MORE: Here are the biggest concerts and music festivals to catch in Southeast Asia in 2022

Asian dates for Kane’s tour will begin in Kuala Lumpur at Zepp KL on November 27, and concludes in Singapore at The Theatre at Mediacorp on December 6. A series of dates in Australia and New Zealand will follow, including stops in Melbourne, Auckland, and Fremantle, his hometown.

Advertisement

His world tour will come in support of his upcoming album ‘Maybe Someday It’ll All Be OK’, which is slated for release on July 22. The album will feature nine tracks, and will include his breakout singles ‘Chicken Tendies’ and ‘I Guess I’m In Love’.

General sales begin this Friday (July 15). Listeners who pre-save his album will also receive advance presale codes via email.

The announcement also includes a 35-date stretch in North America, which will see the singer-songwriter play cities from Vancouver and Montreal to Las Vegas and Los Angeles. Kane begins his world tour in Edmonton on September 3, and will wrap its North American leg in Toronto on October 23.

Following his trek across America, Kane will hit a slew of cities in Europe and the UK, including London, Glasgow, Amsterdam, and Berlin. The tour’s European leg begins in Dublin on November 1 and ends in Berlin on November 14, following nine dates.

On his Instagram, the singer-songwriter also announced that he was donating one dollar from each ticket’s proceeds to Take Back The Night, an organisation supporting survivors of sexual abuse and assault, and abortion advocacy organisation Noise For Now.

Clinton Kane’s most recent release was the EP ‘14’, which was released earlier in June.

Dates for Clinton Kane’s ‘Maybe Someday It’ll Be OK’ world tour are as follows:

Advertisement

SEPTEMBER

3 – Edmonton, AB

4 – Calgary, AB

6 – Vancouver, BC

8 – Spokane, WA

9 – Eugene, OR

10 – Boise, ID

12 – Boulder, CO

12 – Fort Collins, CO

16 – Los Angeles, CA

18 – Las Vegas, NV

20 – Tucson, AZ

21 – Albuquerque NM

23 – Oklahoma City, OK

24 – Omaha, NE

25 – Kansas City, MO

27 – St. Louis, MO

28 – Indianapolis, IN

30 – Madison, WI

OCTOBER

1 – Grand Rapids, MI

2 – Cincinnati, OH

4 – Little Rock, AR

5 – New Orleans, LA

7 – Tampa, FL

8 – Fort Lauderdale, FL

9 – Orlando, FL

11 – Charlotte, NC

12 – Raleigh, NC

13 – Harrisburg, PA

15 – Baltimore, MD

16 – Pittsburgh, PA

18 – Providence, RI

19 – New Haven, CT

20 – New York, NY

22 – Montreal, QC

23 – Toronto, ON

NOVEMBER

1 – Dublin, Ireland

2 – Manchester, UK

4 – Glasgow, UK

5 – Birmingham, UK

7 – London, UK

8 – Paris, France

10 – Cologne, Germany

13 – Amsterdam, Netherlands

14 – Berlin, Germany

27 – Zepp KL, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

29 – Lido Connect, Bangkok, Thailand

DECEMBER

1 – duo MUSIC EXCHANGE, Tokyo, Japan

3 – New Frontier Theater, Manila, Philippines

6 – The Theatre at Mediacorp, Singapore

9 – Powerstation, Auckland, NZ

11 – The Princess Theatre, Brisbane, AU

13 – 170 Russell, Melbourne, AU

14 – Metro Theatre, Sydney, AU

16 – Freo.Social, Fremantle, AU