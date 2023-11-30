Clockenflap 2023: Swae Lee to replace Joji as headliner

Hong Kong’s Clockenflap Festival has announced that Joji‘s headlining slot this weekend (December 3) will be replaced by a set from Swae Lee.

The announcement comes after Joji revealed earlier this week that he would have to cancel his appearances in Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Hong Kong over “health reasons”. As a result, Joji’s closing set at Clockenflap 2023 has been cancelled.

Now, Clockenflap has taken to social media to share that the festival will instead be closed out by Swae Lee. Similarly, D4vd had to cancel his ongoing run of Asia shows due to vocal strain, and is now being replaced by N.Y.P.D at Clockenflap.

The annual music and arts festival is set to return from December 1-3 at the Central Harbourfront in Hong Kong, led by performances from Pulp and YOASOBI, among many more. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here. Single-day passes for Saturday and Sunday are still available.

Also performing at the festival this weekend are the likes of IDLES, Caroline Polachek, No Party For Cao Dong, Omnipotent Youth Society, BBNO$, Prep, Alex G, Yard Act, 9m88, Atarashii Gakko!, Otoboke Beaver and more.

Clockenflap ended its four-year hiatus in March this year with a three-day, sold-out festival headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Wu-Tang Clan, The Cardigans and Bombay Bicycle Club. The day after the March fest concluded, Clockenflap announced that it would be returning later this year from December 1-3.

The complete line-up for Clockenflap 2023 (December edition) is:

Friday (December 1):

YOASOBI

IDLES

Wang Wen

BBNO$

Lexie Liu

Alex G

JVSY

IDIOTAPE

ENVY

Gong Gong Gong

Uchu Yurei

Peking Duk

Grace

Biting Eye & VJ VSLZR

Tedman Lee, Bright & Yatlong

HRD.EPT b2b FRY UP

Chaotic Pavilion Takeover

Bad Bambino

Souk Le Soleil

Kofi Beam

Saturday (December 2):

Pulp

De La Soul

Caroline Polachek

Tones And I

ADG7

Whizz

Omnipotent Youth Society

Prep

N.Y.P.D

Atarashii Gakko!

Subyub Lee

Bad Math

Yack Studio

Squid

Novo Amor

Andy Shauf

Science Noodles

Surl

Mansonvibes

Darren Emerson

Cinthie

Xiaolin

GIA

Willer vs Alex Nude

Totti

Major Tom

Finsent C, Marco Yu & Mill H

Misty Penguin

Darryl Griggs & Ubby-Ibby

Steve Yau b2b Steve Ellul

Barnaby Bruce

Sunday (December 3):

Swae Lee

Leah Dou

Tom Grennan

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

Tilly Birds

The Red Stripes All Ska Orchestra

No Party For Cao Dong

Yard Act

Wednesday Campanella

9m88

Kamaal Williams

Jason Kui

Derek Dali

Whitt’s End

Deer MX

Running Youth

Otoboke Beaver

The Beths

XSGACHA

Caspian

DJ Nipper

Changa

Immuno

Deasy

Deekline & Ed Solo

Fufu ft. Guido Balboa & MLCH

250

Robot

Heidi Mak

P. Grant

Abel Rogers

Vibaholics aka Roy Malig

Mr. Sit

DJ Kulu b2b Suiki Lor