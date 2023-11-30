Clockenflap 2023: Swae Lee to replace Joji as headliner

Hong Kong’s Clockenflap Festival has announced that Joji‘s headlining slot this weekend (December 3) will be replaced by a set from Swae Lee.
The announcement comes after Joji revealed earlier this week that he would have to cancel his appearances in Kuala Lumpur, Singapore and Hong Kong over “health reasons”. As a result, Joji’s closing set at Clockenflap 2023 has been cancelled.
Now, Clockenflap has taken to social media to share that the festival will instead be closed out by Swae Lee. Similarly, D4vd had to cancel his ongoing run of Asia shows due to vocal strain, and is now being replaced by N.Y.P.D at Clockenflap.
The annual music and arts festival is set to return from December 1-3 at the Central Harbourfront in Hong Kong, led by performances from Pulp and YOASOBI, among many more. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here. Single-day passes for Saturday and Sunday are still available.
Also performing at the festival this weekend are the likes of IDLES, Caroline Polachek, No Party For Cao Dong, Omnipotent Youth Society, BBNO$, Prep, Alex G, Yard Act, 9m88, Atarashii Gakko!, Otoboke Beaver and more.
Clockenflap ended its four-year hiatus in March this year with a three-day, sold-out festival headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Wu-Tang Clan, The Cardigans and Bombay Bicycle Club. The day after the March fest concluded, Clockenflap announced that it would be returning later this year from December 1-3.
The complete line-up for Clockenflap 2023 (December edition) is:
Friday (December 1):
YOASOBI
IDLES
Wang Wen
BBNO$
Lexie Liu
Alex G
JVSY
IDIOTAPE
ENVY
Gong Gong Gong
Uchu Yurei
Peking Duk
Grace
Biting Eye & VJ VSLZR
Tedman Lee, Bright & Yatlong
HRD.EPT b2b FRY UP
Chaotic Pavilion Takeover
Bad Bambino
Souk Le Soleil
Kofi Beam
Saturday (December 2):
Pulp
De La Soul
Caroline Polachek
Tones And I
ADG7
Whizz
Omnipotent Youth Society
Prep
N.Y.P.D
Atarashii Gakko!
Subyub Lee
Bad Math
Yack Studio
Squid
Novo Amor
Andy Shauf
Science Noodles
Surl
Mansonvibes
Darren Emerson
Cinthie
Xiaolin
GIA
Willer vs Alex Nude
Totti
Major Tom
Finsent C, Marco Yu & Mill H
Misty Penguin
Darryl Griggs & Ubby-Ibby
Steve Yau b2b Steve Ellul
Barnaby Bruce
Sunday (December 3):
Swae Lee
Leah Dou
Tom Grennan
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
Tilly Birds
The Red Stripes All Ska Orchestra
No Party For Cao Dong
Yard Act
Wednesday Campanella
9m88
Kamaal Williams
Jason Kui
Derek Dali
Whitt’s End
Deer MX
Running Youth
Otoboke Beaver
The Beths
XSGACHA
Caspian
DJ Nipper
Changa
Immuno
Deasy
Deekline & Ed Solo
Fufu ft. Guido Balboa & MLCH
250
Robot
Heidi Mak
P. Grant
Abel Rogers
Vibaholics aka Roy Malig
Mr. Sit
DJ Kulu b2b Suiki Lor