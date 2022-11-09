Hong Kong’s Clockenflap confirms dates for March 2023 return

Hong Kong’s Clockenflap Music & Arts festival is set to return in March next year after being postponed in 2021. This will be the festival’s 12th edition since its inception in 2008.

The highly anticipated return of the festival is set to take place from March 3 till March 5 at Central Harbourfront. A lineup for the festival has yet to be announced. Past iterations of the festival included a healthy mix of international and regional acts including Massive Attack, Stormzy, The Chemical Brothers and more.

Ticketing information for the 2023 edition of Clockenflap has also yet to be revealed, though organisers have confirmed that un-refunded tickets that were purchased for the cancelled 2021 event will still be valid, and Clockenflap will be in touch with ticket holders soon regarding the arrangements for these tickets.

In a press release posted on the festival’s website, the organisers shared that Clockenflap is “100% confirmed to take place” after a three-year hiatus. The festival promises multiple stages with international, regional, and local performers. As usual, the event will be free standing.

They had originally planned to return in November 2021, but was cancelled due to travel and event restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. The organisers shared that the restrictions have made it “impossible to deliver a true Clockenflap festival experience.”

It was mentioned that the festival would return in 2022, but no announcements were made for a live event from the organisers this year. The 2019 edition of Clockenflap, which was supposed to feature acts such as Halsey, Mumford & Sons, Lil Pump and more, was also cancelled due to anti-government protests in the city.

In 2022, the festival continued to release online content via Clockenflap Music, including podcasts, exclusive interviews with international and local artists, and virtual shows.

Last year, Clockenflap organised a series of live shows under its Clockenflap Presents series featuring local acts Manson, Sophy, Big Spoon, Yack Studio, Triple G, and more.