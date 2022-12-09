Hong Kong’s Clockenflap Festival reveal 2023 line-up led by Arctic Monkeys and Phoenix

Hong Kong’s Clockenflap Festival has revealed the first wave of its 2023 line-up, led by headliners Arctic Monkeys as well as Phoenix and FKJ.

Arctic Monkeys’ headline set on the Friday of Clockenflap 2023 will be their debut in Hong Kong. It’s also the second stop of their 2023 Asia tour in support of the album ‘The Car’, which will land in Japan, Indonesia, Thailand and more.

Other artists that will play the festival when it returns to Hong Kong in March 3-5, 2023 include Kings of Convenience, Moderat, Men I Trust and Ezra Collective. Hong Kong artists on the line-up include YoungQueenz and Tyson Yoshi, while other Asian acts include Thailand’s Three Man Down and HYBS, Japan’s Milet, Mono and Hitsujibungaku, South Korea’s Balming Tiger and Philippines’ Ben&Ben.

Limited early bird tickets for Clockenflap 2023 are on sale now here. Three-day passes are going at HK$1,480 and single-day passes at HK$980 until December 22.

A total of 30 performers have been announced for Clockenflap 2023. More acts, including the Saturday and Sunday headliners, have yet to be announced.

The line-up for Clockenflap Festival 2023 is:

Arctic Monkeys

Phoenix

FKJ

Kings of Convenience

Milet

Moderat

Mono

Men I Trust

Youngqueenz

Tyson Yoshi

Ezra Collective

Three Man Down

Hitsujibungaku

HYBS

HAAi

Kim Ann Foxman

The Illustrious Blacks

Ginger Root

N.Y.P.D.

Summer Salt

Ben&Ben

Balming Tiger

Leenalchi

Lücy

Virgin Vacation

Silica Gel

ARches

Tofu Kingdom

Mr Koo

Crimes Against Pop

Clockenflap last took place in 2018. Its 2019 edition was cancelled at the eleventh-hour due to escalated anti-government protests in the city, and the festival has been on hiatus since due to the pandemic and ensuing COVID-19 restrictions. Its organisers confirmed its 2023 return last month.

Tickets that were purchased for the cancelled 2021 event and yet to be refunded will still be valid for the 2023 festival, and Clockenflap will be in touch with ticket holders soon regarding the arrangements for these tickets.