Pulp, Joji, Caroline Polachek and more announced for Clockenflap this December

Hong Kong’s Clockenflap has revealed the first line-up for its December edition later this year – check out the performance roster below.

Today (September 19), the festival took to social media to share its first line-up, which confirms all three headliners for the three-day event. Pulp, Joji and YOASOBI will close out each day of the festival this year respectively.

Other major names announced so far include Idles, Caroline Polachek, No Party For Cao Dong, D4vd, BBNO$, Alex G, Novo Amor, Yard Act, Atarashii Gakko!, Kamaal Williams, Otoboke Beaver and more.

It’s the news you’ve been waiting for! The first massive lineup drop – including all three headliners – for our December edition is here : Yoasobi + PULP + Joji and much more! Clockenflap 2023 Dec – Central Harbourfront Dec 1-3, and get your tickets today: https://t.co/w0x9MpxhlH pic.twitter.com/nsev3J0tx2 — Clockenflap (@clockenflap) September 19, 2023

Advertisement

Clockenflap’s second edition this year is set to take place from December 1 till December 3 at the Central Harbourfront. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Clockenflap ended its four-year hiatus in March this year with a three-day, sold-out festival headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Wu-Tang Clan, The Cardigans and Bombay Bicycle Club. The day after the March fest concluded, Clockenflap announced that it would be returning later this year from December 1-3.

In August, Atarashii Gakko! announced that they would be performing on day two of the December event, making them the first acts to be announced for the festival.

The current line-up for Clockenflap 2023 (December edition) is:

Pulp

Joji

YOASOBI

Idles

Caroline Polachek

Omnipotent Youth Society

No Party For Cao Dong

Leah Dou

BBNO$

Prep

D4vd

Darren Emerson

Peking Duk

Alex G

Novo Amor

Yard Act

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

Wednesday Campanella

9M88

Squid

Atarashii Gakko!

The Fly

Wang Wen

Kamaal Williams

Lexie Liu

ADG7

Caspian

Envy

Andy Shauf

Yack Studio

Subyub Lee

Running Youth

Jungle Cakes Takeover ft. Deekline and Ed Solo

Cinthie

Xiaolin

Willer vs Alex Nude

Fufu ft. Guido Balboa & MLCH

Otoboke Beaver

Gong Gong Gong

Science Noodles

Shelhiel

JVSY

Bad Math

Biting Eye & VJ VSLZR

Major Tom

Finsent C, Marco Yu & Mill H

DJ NIPPER

Deasy

Totti

Chaotic Pavilion Takeover

Grace

VJ PIXZ

Slimefest

Immuno

Heidi Mak

Misty Penguin

Ocular Music