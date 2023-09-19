Pulp, Joji, Caroline Polachek and more announced for Clockenflap this December

Hong Kong’s Clockenflap has revealed the first line-up for its December edition later this year – check out the performance roster below.
Today (September 19), the festival took to social media to share its first line-up, which confirms all three headliners for the three-day event. Pulp, Joji and YOASOBI will close out each day of the festival this year respectively.
Other major names announced so far include Idles, Caroline Polachek, No Party For Cao Dong, D4vd, BBNO$, Alex G, Novo Amor, Yard Act, Atarashii Gakko!, Kamaal Williams, Otoboke Beaver and more.
It’s the news you’ve been waiting for! The first massive lineup drop – including all three headliners – for our December edition is here : Yoasobi + PULP + Joji and much more! Clockenflap 2023 Dec – Central Harbourfront Dec 1-3, and get your tickets today: https://t.co/w0x9MpxhlH pic.twitter.com/nsev3J0tx2
— Clockenflap (@clockenflap) September 19, 2023
Clockenflap’s second edition this year is set to take place from December 1 till December 3 at the Central Harbourfront. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
Clockenflap ended its four-year hiatus in March this year with a three-day, sold-out festival headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Wu-Tang Clan, The Cardigans and Bombay Bicycle Club. The day after the March fest concluded, Clockenflap announced that it would be returning later this year from December 1-3.
In August, Atarashii Gakko! announced that they would be performing on day two of the December event, making them the first acts to be announced for the festival.
The current line-up for Clockenflap 2023 (December edition) is:
Pulp
Joji
YOASOBI
Idles
Caroline Polachek
Omnipotent Youth Society
No Party For Cao Dong
Leah Dou
BBNO$
Prep
D4vd
Darren Emerson
Peking Duk
Alex G
Novo Amor
Yard Act
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
Wednesday Campanella
9M88
Squid
Atarashii Gakko!
The Fly
Wang Wen
Kamaal Williams
Lexie Liu
ADG7
Caspian
Envy
Andy Shauf
Yack Studio
Subyub Lee
Running Youth
Jungle Cakes Takeover ft. Deekline and Ed Solo
Cinthie
Xiaolin
Willer vs Alex Nude
Fufu ft. Guido Balboa & MLCH
Otoboke Beaver
Gong Gong Gong
Science Noodles
Shelhiel
JVSY
Bad Math
Biting Eye & VJ VSLZR
Major Tom
Finsent C, Marco Yu & Mill H
DJ NIPPER
Deasy
Totti
Chaotic Pavilion Takeover
Grace
VJ PIXZ
Slimefest
Immuno
Heidi Mak
Misty Penguin
Ocular Music