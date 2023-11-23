Clockenflap Festival 2023 unveils site map and festival experiences

Hong Kong’s Clockenflap Festival has shared its site map and its full list of experiences ahead of next week’s festival.
The annual music and arts festival is set to return from December 1-3 at the Central Harbourfront in Hong Kong, led by performances from Pulp, Joji and YOASOBI, among many more. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here. Single-day passes for Saturday and Sunday are still available.
Yesterday (November 22) Clockenflap shared the site map depicting the layout of the festival grounds. Festivalgoers can expect six stages spread out across the Harbourfront – see the map below for the locations of exits, the main entrance, dining spots, toilets, first aid amenities and more.
Besides its six stages, Clockenflap 2023 also includes a wide variety of side activities for attendees to indulge in. There are over 20 F&B vendors (including Eggslut, Chickpea, Chubby Bento, Honbo, Lobster Boss), art installations, on-site attractions that include a Levi’s tailor shop, a temporary tattoo booth at Kuuchi Café & Bar by Brewdog, a Premiere lounge, and a crafts market. See Clockenflap’s full list of attractions and experiences here.
The crafts market will feature 29 stalls that provide unique offerings, such as The Listening Room which sells vinyl from Hong Kong musicians, local watch brand Wood Watch HK, bespoke tattoo parlour Mei Wah Tattoo, face painting, handmade candles and more.
Scattered throughout the festival grounds across the weekend will be a bevy of art installations and interactive pieces including Anne Cubberly’s giant roaming puppets, a special selection of abstract and psychedelic audiovisual films co-curated by Clockenflap’s artistic director Jay Forster and video artist Max Hattler and wellness programmes among others. Clockenflap is also providing a selection of family-friendly activities that include a children’s discovery museum, a drum jam, a puppet show and more.
Lastly – and most perhaps most importantly – are the six music stages. The Harbourflap Stage acts as the festival’s main stage and will feature sets from headliners Pulp, Joji and YOASOBI among others. The Orbit Stage will feature acts such as No Party For Cao Dong, Atarashii Gakko! and Yard Act.
The Tommy Stage will boast performances from Otoboke Beaver, Yack Studio and Idiotape to name a few, while the Electriq stage focuses on DJ sets from Darren Emerson and Peking Duk. The Robot Stage will feature performances from 250, FuFu and more, while the Topper Stage hosts sets from Daryll Griggs, Bad Bambino and more.
The complete line-up for Clockenflap 2023 (December edition) is:
Friday (December 1):
YOASOBI
IDLES
Wang Wen
BBNO$
Lexie Liu
Alex G
JVSY
IDIOTAPE
ENVY
Gong Gong Gong
Uchu Yurei
Peking Duk
Grace
Biting Eye & VJ VSLZR
Tedman Lee, Bright & Yatlong
HRD.EPT b2b FRY UP
Chaotic Pavilion Takeover
Bad Bambino
Souk Le Soleil
Kofi Beam
Saturday (December 2):
Pulp
De La Soul
Caroline Polachek
Tones And I
ADG7
Whizz
Omnipotent Youth Society
Prep
D4vd
Atarashii Gakko!
Subyub Lee
Bad Math
Yack Studio
Squid
Novo Amor
Andy Shauf
Science Noodles
Surl
Mansonvibes
Darren Emerson
Cinthie
Xiaolin
GIA
Willer vs Alex Nude
Totti
Major Tom
Finsent C, Marco Yu & Mill H
Misty Penguin
Darryl Griggs & Ubby-Ibby
Steve Yau b2b Steve Ellul
Barnaby Bruce
Sunday (December 3):
Joji
Leah Dou
Tom Grennan
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
Tilly Birds
The Red Stripes All Ska Orchestra
No Party For Cao Dong
Yard Act
Wednesday Campanella
9m88
Kamaal Williams
Jason Kui
Derek Dali
Whitt’s End
Deer MX
Running Youth
Otoboke Beaver
The Beths
XSGACHA
Caspian
DJ Nipper
Changa
Immuno
Deasy
Deekline & Ed Solo
Fufu ft. Guido Balboa & MLCH
250
Robot
Heidi Mak
P. Grant
Abel Rogers
Vibaholics aka Roy Malig
Mr. Sit
DJ Kulu b2b Suiki Lor