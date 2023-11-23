Clockenflap Festival 2023 unveils site map and festival experiences

Hong Kong’s Clockenflap Festival has shared its site map and its full list of experiences ahead of next week’s festival.

The annual music and arts festival is set to return from December 1-3 at the Central Harbourfront in Hong Kong, led by performances from Pulp, Joji and YOASOBI, among many more. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here. Single-day passes for Saturday and Sunday are still available.

Yesterday (November 22) Clockenflap shared the site map depicting the layout of the festival grounds. Festivalgoers can expect six stages spread out across the Harbourfront – see the map below for the locations of exits, the main entrance, dining spots, toilets, first aid amenities and more.

Besides its six stages, Clockenflap 2023 also includes a wide variety of side activities for attendees to indulge in. There are over 20 F&B vendors (including Eggslut, Chickpea, Chubby Bento, Honbo, Lobster Boss), art installations, on-site attractions that include a Levi’s tailor shop, a temporary tattoo booth at Kuuchi Café & Bar by Brewdog, a Premiere lounge, and a crafts market. See Clockenflap’s full list of attractions and experiences here.

The crafts market will feature 29 stalls that provide unique offerings, such as The Listening Room which sells vinyl from Hong Kong musicians, local watch brand Wood Watch HK, bespoke tattoo parlour Mei Wah Tattoo, face painting, handmade candles and more.

Scattered throughout the festival grounds across the weekend will be a bevy of art installations and interactive pieces including Anne Cubberly’s giant roaming puppets, a special selection of abstract and psychedelic audiovisual films co-curated by Clockenflap’s artistic director Jay Forster and video artist Max Hattler and wellness programmes among others. Clockenflap is also providing a selection of family-friendly activities that include a children’s discovery museum, a drum jam, a puppet show and more.

Lastly – and most perhaps most importantly – are the six music stages. The Harbourflap Stage acts as the festival’s main stage and will feature sets from headliners Pulp, Joji and YOASOBI among others. The Orbit Stage will feature acts such as No Party For Cao Dong, Atarashii Gakko! and Yard Act.

The Tommy Stage will boast performances from Otoboke Beaver, Yack Studio and Idiotape to name a few, while the Electriq stage focuses on DJ sets from Darren Emerson and Peking Duk. The Robot Stage will feature performances from 250, FuFu and more, while the Topper Stage hosts sets from Daryll Griggs, Bad Bambino and more.

The complete line-up for Clockenflap 2023 (December edition) is:

Friday (December 1):

YOASOBI

IDLES

Wang Wen

BBNO$

Lexie Liu

Alex G

JVSY

IDIOTAPE

ENVY

Gong Gong Gong

Uchu Yurei

Peking Duk

Grace

Biting Eye & VJ VSLZR

Tedman Lee, Bright & Yatlong

HRD.EPT b2b FRY UP

Chaotic Pavilion Takeover

Bad Bambino

Souk Le Soleil

Kofi Beam

Saturday (December 2):

Pulp

De La Soul

Caroline Polachek

Tones And I

ADG7

Whizz

Omnipotent Youth Society

Prep

D4vd

Atarashii Gakko!

Subyub Lee

Bad Math

Yack Studio

Squid

Novo Amor

Andy Shauf

Science Noodles

Surl

Mansonvibes

Darren Emerson

Cinthie

Xiaolin

GIA

Willer vs Alex Nude

Totti

Major Tom

Finsent C, Marco Yu & Mill H

Misty Penguin

Darryl Griggs & Ubby-Ibby

Steve Yau b2b Steve Ellul

Barnaby Bruce

Sunday (December 3):

Joji

Leah Dou

Tom Grennan

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

Tilly Birds

The Red Stripes All Ska Orchestra

No Party For Cao Dong

Yard Act

Wednesday Campanella

9m88

Kamaal Williams

Jason Kui

Derek Dali

Whitt’s End

Deer MX

Running Youth

Otoboke Beaver

The Beths

XSGACHA

Caspian

DJ Nipper

Changa

Immuno

Deasy

Deekline & Ed Solo

Fufu ft. Guido Balboa & MLCH

250

Robot

Heidi Mak

P. Grant

Abel Rogers

Vibaholics aka Roy Malig

Mr. Sit

DJ Kulu b2b Suiki Lor