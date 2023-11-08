Clockenflap 2023 shares full line-up featuring De La Soul, Tones And I and more

Hong Kong’s Clockenflap music festival has revealed its full line-up ahead of its December festival – see the complete performance roster below.

Today (November 8), the festival took to social media to share its full line-up, which now includes the likes of De La Soul, Tones And I, Tilly Birds, The Beths and more. They join previously announced headliners Pulp, Joji and YOASOBI.

Also performing at the festival this December are the likes of IDLES, Caroline Polachek, No Party For Cao Dong, Omnipotent Youth Society, BBNO$, D4vd, Prep, Alex G, Yard Act, 9m88, Atarashii Gakko!, Otoboke Beaver and more.

See the full line-up below.

Clockenflap’s second edition this year is set to take place from December 1 till December 3 at the Central Harbourfront. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Clockenflap ended its four-year hiatus in March this year with a three-day, sold-out festival headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Wu-Tang Clan, The Cardigans and Bombay Bicycle Club. The day after the March fest concluded, Clockenflap announced that it would be returning later this year from December 1-3.

The current line-up for Clockenflap 2023 (December edition) is:

Pulp

Joji

YOASOBI

De La Soul

IDLES

Caroline Polachek

Omnipotent Youth Society

No Party For Cao Dong

Leah Dou

BBNO$

Tones And I

Tom Grennan

Prep

D4vd

Alex G

Darren Emerson

Peking Duk

Cinthie

Yard Act

Wednesday Campanella

Novo Amor

9m88

Atarashii Gakko!

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls

Otoboke Beaver

The Beths

Squid

The Fly

Wang Wen

Kamaal Williams

Tilly Birds

Lexie Liu

ADG7

Caspian

Idiotape

Envy

Andy Shauf

Yack Studio

Subyub Lee

Surl

Running Youth

Jungle Cakes Takeover ft. Deekline & Ed Solo

250

Gong Gong Gong

Jason Kui

Whizz

Masonvibes

The Red Stripes All Ska Orchestra

Science Noodles

Derek Dali

Shelhiel

JVSY

XSGACHA

Uchu Yurei

Bad Math

Deer MX

Whitt’s End

DJ Nipper

Biting Eye & VJ VSLZR

Robot

DJ Kulu B2B Suiki Lor

Mr. Sit

Major Tom

Willer vs Alex Nude

Fufu ft. Guido Balboa & MLCH

Finsent C, Marco Yu & Mill H

HRD.EPT B2B FRY UP

Xiaolin

Gia

Chaotic Pavilion Takeover

Deasy

Triple Happiness Takeover ft. Tedman Lee, Bright & Yatlong

Totti

Daryl Griggs & Ubby-Ibby

Steve Yau B2B Steve Ellul

Vibaholics aka Roy Malig

Misty Penguin

Kalmarr

EVFO

Abel Rogers

P.Grant

Changa

Grace

Barnaby Bruce

Immuno

Neneneko

C.M.S

Heidi Mak

Souk Le Soleil

Kofi Beam

UPO

2HZ Resonance

Fumi

Ocular Music

ALN Visuals

T-Sun

Bad Bambino

Clockenflap’s return in March scored a four-star review from Lia Savillo, who wrote for NME: “The mix of an amazing line-up with a crowd yearning for a good time truly made Clockenflap 2023 a success, and what felt like a start of Hong Kong’s post-pandemic renaissance.”