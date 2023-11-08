Clockenflap 2023 shares full line-up featuring De La Soul, Tones And I and more

Hong Kong’s Clockenflap music festival has revealed its full line-up ahead of its December festival – see the complete performance roster below.
Today (November 8), the festival took to social media to share its full line-up, which now includes the likes of De La Soul, Tones And I, Tilly Birds, The Beths and more. They join previously announced headliners Pulp, Joji and YOASOBI.
Also performing at the festival this December are the likes of IDLES, Caroline Polachek, No Party For Cao Dong, Omnipotent Youth Society, BBNO$, D4vd, Prep, Alex G, Yard Act, 9m88, Atarashii Gakko!, Otoboke Beaver and more.
See the full line-up below.
Clockenflap’s second edition this year is set to take place from December 1 till December 3 at the Central Harbourfront. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.
Clockenflap ended its four-year hiatus in March this year with a three-day, sold-out festival headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Wu-Tang Clan, The Cardigans and Bombay Bicycle Club. The day after the March fest concluded, Clockenflap announced that it would be returning later this year from December 1-3.
The current line-up for Clockenflap 2023 (December edition) is:
Pulp
Joji
YOASOBI
De La Soul
IDLES
Caroline Polachek
Omnipotent Youth Society
No Party For Cao Dong
Leah Dou
BBNO$
Tones And I
Tom Grennan
Prep
D4vd
Alex G
Darren Emerson
Peking Duk
Cinthie
Yard Act
Wednesday Campanella
Novo Amor
9m88
Atarashii Gakko!
Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls
Otoboke Beaver
The Beths
Squid
The Fly
Wang Wen
Kamaal Williams
Tilly Birds
Lexie Liu
ADG7
Caspian
Idiotape
Envy
Andy Shauf
Yack Studio
Subyub Lee
Surl
Running Youth
Jungle Cakes Takeover ft. Deekline & Ed Solo
250
Gong Gong Gong
Jason Kui
Whizz
Masonvibes
The Red Stripes All Ska Orchestra
Science Noodles
Derek Dali
Shelhiel
JVSY
XSGACHA
Uchu Yurei
Bad Math
Deer MX
Whitt’s End
DJ Nipper
Biting Eye & VJ VSLZR
Robot
DJ Kulu B2B Suiki Lor
Mr. Sit
Major Tom
Willer vs Alex Nude
Fufu ft. Guido Balboa & MLCH
Finsent C, Marco Yu & Mill H
HRD.EPT B2B FRY UP
Xiaolin
Gia
Chaotic Pavilion Takeover
Deasy
Triple Happiness Takeover ft. Tedman Lee, Bright & Yatlong
Totti
Daryl Griggs & Ubby-Ibby
Steve Yau B2B Steve Ellul
Vibaholics aka Roy Malig
Misty Penguin
Kalmarr
EVFO
Abel Rogers
P.Grant
Changa
Grace
Barnaby Bruce
Immuno
Neneneko
C.M.S
Heidi Mak
Souk Le Soleil
Kofi Beam
UPO
2HZ Resonance
Fumi
Ocular Music
ALN Visuals
T-Sun
Bad Bambino
Clockenflap’s return in March scored a four-star review from Lia Savillo, who wrote for NME: “The mix of an amazing line-up with a crowd yearning for a good time truly made Clockenflap 2023 a success, and what felt like a start of Hong Kong’s post-pandemic renaissance.”