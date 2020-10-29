Club Matryoshka announces Halloween virtual event with Zild, Sobs and more

Club Matryoshka – the Manila virtual club hosted on a private Minecraft server – has announced a Halloween party with a lineup featuring Zild Benitez, Sobs and many more.

Dubbed “Don’t Prom Me, I’m Scared!”: A Horror Survival Prom, the event will take place on November 1 from 9pm to 4am local time (GMT +8). Its international lineup includes artists from the Philippines – IV Of Spades’ Zild Benitez, Ultimo Fantasma (the duo of Tito Uncle and Scarly) and LONER x aries – and Singapore, namely dream pop trio Sobs and bedroom pop artist sofklo. Malaysian electro pop artist Shelhiel is also performing.

The lineup is rounded out by artists from the United States (DV-i and seabaud), Netherlands (LARASATI), Portugal (King Kami) and Mexico (Sonico Berzerk, Sunshine Vendetta).

Per Club Matryoshka founding member and Manila producer similarobjects, attendees can expect “Hip-Hop, Future Funk, PC music, Bedroom Indie-Pop, Hyperpop, Gabber, Nightcore, Deconstructed Club Music, Brega funk and New Rave”.

Sign up for Club Matryoshka’s Halloween event here. Like previous events, it is open to all and free of charge, but donations are encouraged. Funds will be channelled to the running of the Minecraft server and the payment of artists.

Club Matryoshka launched in July 2019, and its popularity grew over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, as government restrictions and social distancing struck down live music events.

The club’s last event was an August tie-up with CTM Festival. Earlier this month, the club posted a message apologising for its recent inactivity, revealing that organisers had been taking time off to “rest and recover from the series of events we’ve been mounting non-stop since the beginning of the year”.

They also added that they had been taking time to “reassess, improve and figure out better ways to better serve the community we all love, represent and celebrate”, and indicated that Club Matryoshka would return to “smaller/regular shows that were part of our main focus when we started this project”, as opposed to ‘festival’ setups.

we love you all and thank you all for your wonderful support since the beginning of our journey! hope you can join us for 1 last small show for the year on Nov 1 please save the date <3 pic.twitter.com/JU4lq8wAz3 — Club Matryoshka #JUNKTERRORLAW (@ClubMatryoshka) October 13, 2020

In a post promoting the Halloween Prom event, similarobjects expressed gratitude to Club Matryoshka attendees and supporters. “We were really just a small community that came together because of a mutual love of games and music,” he wrote.

“When an idea came to make it a virtual space for music of all kinds, we really just wanted to enjoy ourselves. But thanks to all of you, the idea bloomed beautifully into what you see as Club Matryoshka today. Our little project became what it is because of all of you and we hope to have your continued support throughout the coming years.”

Read similarobjects’ message below: