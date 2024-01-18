CNBLUE announce 2024 ‘CNBLUENTITY’ Asia tour

South Korean band CNBLUE has announced their upcoming 2024 ‘CNBLUENTITY’ Asia tour.

Yesterday (January 17), CNBLUE announced their upcoming 2024 ‘CNBLUENTITY’ tour of Asia, featuring six shows across five different cities and territories. This will notably be the band’s first non-Japanese tour since their 2017 ‘BETWEEN US’ Asia tour.

The newly announced Asia trek will kick off on March 16 in Hong Kong, before heading to Bangkok in the same month. In April, the K-pop band will also play shows in Kaohsiung, Macau, Kuala Lumpur and Singapore. Notably, all dates on the tour will take place on a Saturday.

Venue and ticketing details for CNBLUE’s upcoming 2024 ‘CNBLUENTITY’ Asia tour has yet to be announced. Keep tabs on this page for the latest updates.

The dates for CNBLUE’s 2024 ‘CNBLUENTITY’ Asia tour are:

MARCH 2024

16: Hong Kong, China

23: Bangkok, Thailand

APRIL 2024

06: Kaohsiung, Taiwan

13: Macau, China

20: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

27: Singapore, Singapore

