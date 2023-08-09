Coach Party unleash their heaviest track yet with ‘Parasite’

Coach Party have shared their latest and heaviest track, ‘Parasite’, from their forthcoming debut album ‘KILLJOY’. Check out the video below.
According to a press release, ‘Parasite’ is described as “a destroyer; a maximalist punk track that incinerates in under two minutes and eviscerates the people in life who feed off of the goodness of others”.
Speaking of the track, drummer Guy Page said: “Everyone has those people in their lives that they’ll do anything to avoid. If you don’t, you might be one of those people, and this song is for you: the parasite in human form, whose sole purpose on this earth is to drain the energy, creativity and enthusiasm of generous people.”
He continued: “When you see their name flash up on your phone, you genuinely consider eating it. As what is arguably our most heavy track on ‘KILLJOY’, the pace and sonics are a direct reflection of how irritating and soul-destroying these parasites are. Take our advice: starve them of your good vibes, and eventually they’ll move on.”
‘Parasite’ is the fifth single to be released following ‘What’s The Point In Life’, ‘Born Leader’, ‘All I Wanna Do Is Hate’ and ‘Micro Aggression’. The band’s debut LP, ‘KILLJOY’ is set for release on September 8 via Chess Club Records. Pre-order the album here. Their album follows their 2022 EP ‘Nothing Is Real’.
In other news, Coach Party will be embarking on a UK and EU tour this month. Check out the full list of dates below and visit here for tickets.
Coach Party’s 2023 UK and EU tour dates are:
AUGUST
12 – 110 Above Festival, Twycross
18 – Cabaret Vert, Charleville-Mezieres
26 – Rock En Seine 2023, Saint-Cloud, France
SEPTEMBER
2 – Getoese Festival, Rietberg
3 – Bruis Festival, Maastricht
26 – Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
27 – The Cluny, Newcastle
28 – The Caves, Edinburgh
29 – Stereo, Glasgow
30 – Gorilla, Manchester
OCTOBER
4 – Castle & Falcon, Birmingham
5 – Thekla, Bristol
6 – Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
7 – Hangar 34, Liverpool
8 – Bullingdon, Oxford
11 – Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth
12 – Scala, London
13 – Patterns, Brighton
24 – L’Aeronef, Lille
25 – Trix, Antwerp
26 – Rotondes, Luxembourg
27 – Paradiso, Amsterdam
28 – Vera, Groningen
30 – De Helling, Utrecht
NOVEMBER
1 – La Cartonnerie, Reims
2 – Stereolux, Nantes
4 – La Laiterie, Strasbourg
6 – Kesselhaus, Wiesbaden
7 – MTC, Cologne
9 – Private Club, Berlin
30 – Roisin Dubh, Galway
DECEMBER
1 – The Workmans Club, Dublin
2 – Voodoo, Belfast