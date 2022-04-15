Coachella 2022: Stage times, line-up, and how to watch

You’ll be able to catch some of Coachella‘s biggest acts this year on the festival’s official livestream, which is accessible via its YouTube channel.
The livestream will give fans the festival experience from home, delivering original footage including live performances, behind the scenes content and more.
Who’s going to be on the livestream?
You’ll be able to catch headliners Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd, along with a slew of other acts including Doja Cat, Carly Rae Jepsen, Flume, Arlo Parks, Japanese Breakfast, Maggie Rogers, Lil Baby and more.
There will be a choice of three livestream feeds with different artists performing simultaneously.
What are the set times for Coachella 2022?
Set times for Coachella 2022 have now been confirmed. You can see a breakdown of them below or use the timetable posted on the festival’s Instagram page – all times are PT.
Friday April 15
Coachella Stage
1:45-2:15 Juicewon
2:35-3:15 Princess Nokia
3:40-4:25 Mika
4:50-5:35 Ari Lennox
6:00-6:45 Anitta
7:10-8:00 Grupo Firme
8:25-9:10 Lil Baby
10:10-10:55 Daniel Caesar
11:35 Harry Styles
Outdoor Theatre
2:00-2:30 Yimbo
2:55-3:35 The Hu
4:00-4:45 Bishop Briggs
5:05-5:50 Omar Apollo
6:25-7:10 NIKI
7:40-8:35 Madeon
9:10-10:10 Phoebe Bridgers
10:40–11:35 Louis the Child
12:00 King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard
Sonora
12:00-1:40 Jim Smith
1:40-2:10 Giselle Woo & The Night Owls
2:30-3:05 Jean Dawson
3:30-4:10 Code Orange
4:35-5:10 The Chats
5:40-6:40 Spiritualized
7:20-8:00 PUP
9:00-9:40 Amyl & The Sniffers
10:10-10:50 Ela Minus
Gobi
1:45-2:00 Torres Martinez
2:15-2:55 Arooj Aftab
3:20-4:05 The Regrettes
4:35-5:20 Role Model
5:50-6:35 The Marías
7:00-7:45 slowthai
8:10-9:00 TOKiMONSTA
9:25-10:15 The Avalanches
10:45-11:35 EPIK HIGH
12:05 BADBADNOTGOOD
Mojave
1:20-2:00 MEUTE
2:25-2:55 Lawrence
3:20-4:00 Raveena
4:25-5:05 Still Woozy
5:30-6:15 Carly Rae Jepsen
6:45-7:45 Arcade Fire
8:10-9:00 IDLES
9:25-10:10 Pink Sweat$
10:35-11:20 Snoh Aalegra
11:45 Lane 8
Sahara
1:25-1:55 Venessa Michaels
2:05-2:50 GG Magree
2:50-3:35 Lost Kings
3:35-4:35 John Summit
4:35-5:35 Dom Dolla
6:00-6:45 City Girls
7:05-7:50 Cordae
8:10-9:10 Black Coffee
9:35-10:20 Baby Keem
10:45-11:30 Big Sean
11:55 SLANDER
Yuma
12:00-1:00 Dear Humans
1:00-2:00 SOHMI
2:00-3:00 Logic1000
3:00-4:15 Jayda G
4:15-5:30 Purple Disco Machine
5:30-6:45 Daphni
6:45-8:15 Damian Lazarus
8:15-9:45 Peggy Gou
9:45-11:15 The Martinez Brothers
11:15 ARTBAT
Saturday April 16
Coachella Stage
1:15-1:45 Record Safari
2:00-2:40 Koffee
3:05-3:55 Masego
4:20-5:05 Conan Gray
5:30-6:15 Giveon
6:45-8:05 88rising
8:35-9:35 Flume
10:05-10:50 Megan Thee Stallion
11:30 Billie Eilish
Outdoor Theatre
1:45-2:15 Gingee
2:30-3:10 Chelsea Cutler
3:35-4:20 Beach Bunny
4:40-5:25 Wallows
5:50-6:40 Cuco
7:10-8:25 Disclosure
9:00-10:00 Danny Elfman
10:35 Stromae
Sonora
12:00-1:00 Buster Jarvis
1:00-1:30 Yard Act
1:45-2:15 Beach Goons
2:30-3:10 Nilüfer Yanya
3:30-4:10 Ed Maverick
4:40-5:20 Nicki Nicole
5:45-6:25 Mannequin Pussy
6:50-7:30 Inner Wave
8:00-8:50 black midi
9:15-10:00 Molchat Doma
Gobi
12:45-1:15 Mark Lizaola
1:35-2:15 Alaina Castillo
2:40-3:20 Current Joys
3:45-4:25 L’Impératrice
4:40-5:35 Arlo Parks
6:00-6:45 Rina Sawayama
7:15-8:00 Caroline Polachek
8:25-9:10 Pabllo Vittar
9:35-10:25 Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
10:50-11:35 Hot Chip
11:55 Kyary Pamyu Pamyu
Mojave
1:30-2:00 Gee Dee
2:20-3:05 Amber Mark
3:30-4:15 Holly Humberstone
4:40-5:25 Japanese Breakfast
5:50-6:35 girl in red
7:00-7:50 Turnstile
8:15-9:00 Steve Lacy
9:30-10:25 Caribou
10:45-11:40 Floating Points
11:40 DJ Koze
Sahara
12:45-1:15 Latane from Fundido
1:30-2:10 DJ Lord
2:10-2:55 VNSSA
2:55-3:40 Whipped Cream
4:00-4:45 J.I.D
5:05-5:50 Emo Nite
6:10-6:50 100 gecs
7:15-7:55 Tchami
8:25-9:15 BROCKHAMPTON
9:40-10:25 Rich Brian
10:50-11:35 Isaiah Rashad
12:05 21 Savage
Yuma
12:00-12:45 Miane
12:45-2:00 Layla Benitez
2:00-3:15 DJ Holographic
3:15-4:30 Sama’ Abdulhadi
4:30-6:00 Paco Osuna
6:00-7:30 ANNA
7:30-9:00 Chris Liebing
9:00-11:00 Dixon
11:00 Richie Hawtin
Sunday April 17
Coachella Stage
1:30-2:00 Gabe Real
2:15-2:55 Surf Curse
3:20-4:10 Banda MS
4:35-5:20 Run the Jewels
5:45-6:30 Maggie Rogers
7:00-7:50 Karol G
8:30-9:30 Doja Cat
10:20 Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd
Outdoor Theatre
1:10-1:40 Dave P
2:00-2:35 Mariah the Scientist
2:55-3:35 Yola
4:00-4:40 Alec Benjamin
5:05-5:50 FINNEAS
6:15-7:15 Solomun
7:40-8:30 Joji
9:30 Jamie xx
Sonora
12:00-1:25 interventionboi
1:25-1:55 Cariño
2:20-3:00 Altın Gün
3:20-4:00 Skegss
4:20-5:00 Viagra Boys
5:25-6:05 Crumb
6:30-7:10 Eyedress
8:00-8:50 Nathy Peluso
Gobi
1:10-1:40 Massio
2:00-2:35 Sampa the Great
2:55-3:40 Hayden James
4:00-4:40 beabadoobee
5:05-5:45 Orville Peck
6:10-7:00 Chicano Batman
7:25-8:10 Ali Gatie
8:35-9:15 Natanael Cano
9:40 Belly
Mojave
1:40-2:15 Inglish
2:45-3:30 Olivia O’Brien
3:50-4:30 Emotional Oranges
5:00-5:40 Kim Petras
6:05-6:50 Fred again..
7:15-8:00 Dave
8:30-9:15 Måneskin
9:40-10:20 Jesse Reyez
10:40 The Blessed Madonna + Honey Dijon
Sahara
1:15-1:45 Cre-8
2:05-2:50 Maxo Kream
3:15-3:55 Griselda
4:20-5:05 Channel Tres
5:35-6:25 Vince Staples
6:50-7:50 Duck Sauce
8:20-9:15 Duke Dumont
9:40 Denzel Curry
Yuma
12:00-1:00 Cole Knight
1:00-2:30 AMÉMÉ
2:30-4:00 Luttrell
4:00-5:30 Adam Port
5:30-7:00 Satori
7:00-8:30 Bedouin
8:30-10:00 Fatboy Slim
10:00 Michael Bibi
Has anyone pulled out?
Yes. Just a couple of weeks before the first weekend was set to kick off, headliner Kanye West cancelled his Coachella performance. His slot was replaced by Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd performing a joint closing set on the Sunday night of the festival.
Can you still buy tickets for Coachella?
Both weekends of Coachella are currently sold out, but you can still join the waiting list here.
You can find the full festival line-up here.