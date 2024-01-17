Coachella 2024: Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat lead line-up

It’s that time of the year: the line-up for Coachella for 2024 has arrived – see the full list below.

Announced today (Jan 17) via Coachella’s social media accounts, it was revealed that April’s festival will be headlined by Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat, with a special performance by No Doubt.

Other acts announced to perform include Blur, Peso Pluma, J Balvin, Ice Spice, Khruangbin, Jhené Aiko, Lil Uzi Vert, Justice, Deftones, Sublime, Jungle, Dom Dolla, Bleachers, Peggy Gou, John Summit, Grimes, LE SSERAFIM and more.

See the full line-up below.

D.A.N.C.E Register now for access to passes at https://t.co/qujCsdlTip. Presale begins Friday, 1/19 at 11am PT. pic.twitter.com/DlApQGXnBb — Coachella (@coachella) January 17, 2024

Coachella 2024 is set to run from April 12-14 and again on April 19-21. Pre-sale tickets to Coachella 2024 go on sale this Friday (January 19) at 11am Pacific Time. Get your tickets here.

The line-up for Coachella 2024 is:

Friday, April 12 & 19:

Lana Del Rey

Peso Pluma

Lil Uzi Vert

Justice

Bizzarp

Deftones

ATEEZ

Everything Always

Peggy Gou

Young Miko

Sabrina Carpenter

Anti Up

Steve Angello

Ken Carson

Skepta

Faye Webster

Tyla

YOASOBI

Cloonee

Gorgon City

Tinashe

ANOTR

L’Impératrice

Suki Waterhouse

Lovejoy

Brittany Howard

Chappell Roan

Chlöe

The Japanese House

Black Country, New Road

Adriatique

BLOND:ISH

The Beths

NEIL FRANCES

Clown Core

Mall Grab

Kevin De Vries x Kölsch

Kokoroko

Eartheater

Narrow Head

Son Rompe Pera

Ben Sterling

Upchuck

Keyspan

Saturday, April 13 & 20:

Tyler, The Creator

Blur

Ice Spice

Gesaffelstein

Sublime

Jungle

Dom Dolla

Bleachers

Grimes

Jon Batiste

LE SSERAFIM

Charlotte de Witte

ISOxo & Knock2

Santa Fe Klan

Blxst

Purple Disco Machine

The Drums

Skream & Benga

Destroy Lonely

Orbital

Kevin Abstract

The Aquabats

Kevin Kaarl

RAYE

The Red Pears

FLO

The Blessed Madonna

Hatusne Miku

SPINALL

Palace

The Adicts

Thuy

Oneohtrix Point Never

Young Fathers

Kenya Grace

Patrick Mason

The Last Dinner Party

Bar Italia

Reinier Zonneveld

Saint Levant

Mahmut Orhan

Ame x Marcel Dettmann

Brutalismus 3000

Erika de Casier

Girl Ultra

Maz

Depresion Sonora

Will Clarke

Militarie Gun

Rebüke

Mandv.

Indiana

Kimonos

Sunday, April 14 & 21:

Doja Cat

J Balvin

Jhené Aiko

Khruangbin

Carin León

Anyma

John Summit

Lil Yachty

DJ SNAKE

LUDMILLA

The Rose

AP Dhillon

Reneé Rapp

Bebe Rexha

Coi Leray

NAV

Terns

BICEP

Victoria Monét

Taking Back Sunday

88RISING FUTURES

ARTBAT

Atarashii Gakko!

Boy Harsher

Barry Can’t Swim

Olivia Dean

Latin Mafia

Two Shell

Hermanos Gutiérrez

Folamour

Jockstrap

Carlita

Mdou Moctar

Eddie Zuko

Adam Ten x Mita Gami

YG Marley

Eli & Fur

Flight Facilities

DJ Seinfeld

Tita Lau

Bb trickz

feeble little horse

JOPLYN

jjuujjuu

and No Doubt