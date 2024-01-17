Coachella 2024: LE SSERAFIM, ATEEZ, YOASOBI and more on line-up

The Coachella 2024 line-up has been released, with K-pop performers in the form of LE SSERAFIM and ATEEZ, plus many other standout Japanese and South Korean artists including YOASOBI, Peggy Gou and more.

The Indio, California mega-festival’s line-up arrived today (January 17), topped by headliners Lana Del Rey, Tyler, the Creator and Doja Cat. Also noteworthy is the reunion of ’90s ska/rock band No Doubt, led by Gwen Stefani. As always, the festival takes place over two consecutive weekends in April: Friday April 12 to Sunday April 14, and Friday April 19 to Sunday April 21.

Advertisement

Joining Del Rey on day 1 are KQ Entertainment boyband ATEEZ, J-pop superstars YOASOBI and South Korean DJ Peggy Gou. Day 2 brings headliner Tyler as well as Source Music girl group LE SSERAFIM and Japanese cultural icon and vocaloid act Hatsune Miku. Finally, day 3 will feature headliner Doja Cat as well as South Korean indie rockers The Rose and Japanese alt-pop group ATARASHII GAKKO!.

Day 3 also features what appears to be an 88rising-curated set called “88rising Futures”. This comes after the US-founded, Asia-focused label and company’s 2022 set at Coachella, “Head in the Clouds Forever”, which was the festival’s first label-curated set at the fest’s main stage. That set notably featured a reunited 2NE1, who got back together for the first time in seven years.

Other notable artists performing at Coachella this year are Peso Pluma, Lil Uzi Vert, Blur, Ice Spice, J Balvin and Lil Yachty. Pre-sale for the festival begins this Friday (January 19). Registration is now open for pass access.

The strong K-pop presence at Coachella 2024 comes following BLACKPINK’s historic headlining set last year, where they became the festival’s first K-pop headliners.