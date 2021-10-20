Coachella appears to confirm Swedish House Mafia for 2022 festival

Coachella festival looks to have confirmed that Swedish House Mafia will perform at next year’s event.

The Californian festival, which returns in April after a two-year delay owing to the coronavirus pandemic, has already announced Rage Against The Machine and Travis Scott as headliners. It’s not clear at this stage where Swedish House Mafia will sit on the bill.

Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat will also perform at next year’s festival, which takes place from April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022.

Coachella teased the Swedish House Mafia news earlier today (October 20) with a tagged photo of the trio on its official Instagram page. NME has contacted the festival for confirmation of the group’s booking.

Followers were quick to react to the post. One fan wrote: “CANNOT DEAL” while another suggested they could be a headliner alongside RATM and Scott.

The news follows organisers of Coachella and its sister festival Stagecoach amending the events’ entry policies so that attendees are no longer required to be fully vaccinated against COVID.

The change in policy was published on both festival websites. The update for Coachella reads: “After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our festivals recently, alongside the rising vaccination rate of eligible Americans, we feel confident that we can safely update our policy for Coachella that allows for [a] negative COVID test taken within 72 hours of the event OR proof of full vaccination.”

Coachella’s full line-up for 2022 is yet to be revealed, however it has been confirmed that Frank Ocean will headline in 2023.