Coachella confirms dates for 2023 festival

Dates for Coachella 2023 have been announced by organisers, alongside details of advance ticket sales.

The festival made its return in April after being cancelled for two years due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, its 2023 edition has been confirmed, with its now-traditional two weekends to take place between April 14-16 and April 21-23. An advance sale for tickets will begin at 10am PT (6pm BST) on Friday (June 17).

Fans can register here for access to the first round of sales. Payment plans can be set up, with a $99 (£82.37) first payment being made on checkout and the remaining balance being split over six equal payments through December 2022.

Although the line-up for Coachella 2023 has yet to officially be announced, Frank Ocean is set to headline the two weekends. Coachella founder Paul Tollett said in an interview last year that the star, who was initially booked to top the bill in 2020, will take one of the top spots this year.

Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd headlined Coachella 2022, with the latter two artists stepping up to top billing following Kanye West pulling out days before the festival opened its gates.

Speaking about West dropping off the line-up, Tollett said he thought it was “a good decision for him”. “I’m good with Kanye,” he said in April. “I Zoomed with him a couple days prior and I think it was a good decision for him.

“When all these headliners changed, it was hard, I won’t lie. But it’s also just part of what you do. Don’t get upset. Just make a change, you know?”