Coachella and Stagecoach drop COVID-19 precautions

Coachella and Stagecoach festivals have dropped all COVID-19 safety precautions ahead of both events making a return this spring.

Coachella will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California between April 15-17 and 22-24, while Stagecoach will be held at the same venue between April 29-May 1.

Previously, the festivals’ promoter Goldenvoice had announced that proof of vaccination against COVID-19 would no longer be required. Now, it has also dropped entry requirements including a negative test taken in the 72 hours prior to attendance and the wearing of masks.

The health and safety guidance on the websites for both events has now been updated to confirm that the new policy is “in accordance with local guidelines”. “COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death,” it adds.

Festival Admission Update: As we prepare to spend an incredible weekend in the desert together we are announcing that there will be no vaccination, testing or masking requirements at Stagecoach 2022, in accordance with local guidelines. Visit https://t.co/mSx3KWeASg for more info pic.twitter.com/wy4VzOTPBU — Stagecoach Festival (@Stagecoach) February 15, 2022

“There is an inherent and elevated risk of exposure to COVID-19 in any public place or place where people are present and there is no guarantee, express or implied, that those attending the festival will not be exposed to COVID-19.”

However, both sites acknowledge that safety guidelines can change at any time, implying precautions could return should the coronavirus situation in California or the US in general change.

Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Kanye West will headline both weekends of Coachella, while Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs will top the bill at Stagecoach.

Last week (February 11), West threatened to withdraw from the Coachella line-up unless Billie Eilish apologised to Travis Scott over a perceived diss. Comments Eilish made about waiting “for people be OK before I keep going” during her arena tour were spun by some media outlets as being a veiled dig at Scott over the Astroworld tragedy.

“Come on Billie we love you please apologise to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives,” West wrote on Instagram, sharing a screenshot of a news story about the moment. “Trav will be with me at Coachella but now I need Billie to apologise before I perform.”