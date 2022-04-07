Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser shares first new original song in 13 years, ‘Golden Air’

Former Cocteau Twins vocalist Elizabeth Fraser has shared her first new song in some 13 years with ‘Golden Air’.

It’s the debut single from Fraser’s new project Sun’s Signature, which features her along with her partner, former Spiritualized and Echo and the Bunnymen drummer Damon Reece. ‘Golden Air’ will feature on Sun’s Signature’s forthcoming self-titled EP, which is set to arrive on June 18 via Partisan for Record Store Day.

The new song – which Fraser previously performed during a solo appearance at Meltdown Festival in 2012 – foregrounds the singer’s distinctive, gossamer vocals with a lush soundscape of guitars and electronics, with a pronounced bassline and muscular drums.

Listen below:

Fraser announced the forthcoming Sun’s Signature EP last month. ‘Golden Air’ is one of three tracks familiar to Fraser fans, along with rare 2000 single ‘Underwater’ and ‘Make Lovely The Day’, which she also performed at Meltdown in 2012. The EP will be completed by two tracks called ‘Bluedusk’ and ‘Apples’.

Fraser’s last single was 2009’s ‘Moses’, though she has collaborated extensively with other artists since then. Last year, she joined Oneohtrix Point Never on a new version of his track ‘Tales From The Trash Stratum’. In 2020, she teamed up with Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi, appearing on his track ‘Cannibal’.