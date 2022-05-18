Cocteau Twins’ Elizabeth Fraser shares new song with Sun’s Signature project

Former Cocteau Twins vocalist Elizabeth Fraser has shared the second song from her new project, Sun’s Signature – listen to ‘Underwater’ below.

Sun’s Signature is the project of Fraser and her partner, former Spiritualized and Echo and the Bunnymen drummer Damon Reece.

The project was announced last month with the first single ‘Golden Air’, and both tracks will feature on Sun’s Signature’s forthcoming self-titled EP, which is set to arrive on June 18 via Partisan for Record Store Day.

Fraser announced the forthcoming Sun’s Signature EP back in March. ‘Underwater’ is a rare 2000 single which Fraser performed at the ANOHNI-curated Meltdown Festival in London in 2012, where ideas for Sun’s Signature first began.

Listen to ‘Underwater’ below.

Fraser’s last single was 2009’s ‘Moses’, though she has collaborated extensively with other artists since then. Last year, she joined Oneohtrix Point Never on a new version of his track ‘Tales From The Trash Stratum’. In 2020, she teamed up with Sigur Rós frontman Jónsi, appearing on his track ‘Cannibal’.

Earlier this year, former Cocteau Twins guitarist Robin Guthrie released a new EP titled ‘Springtime’, which consists of four instrumental tracks.

The EP was issued on January 4 via Soleil Après Minuit in time for his 60th birthday, marking his first release of the year.

‘Springtime’ follows up a prolific year in 2021 for the musician, who issued two four-track EPs with ‘Riviera’ in December and ‘Mockingbird Love’ in October.

Back in November, Guthrie released his sixth full-length album ‘Pearldriving’, which was his first album since 2012’s ‘Fortune’, which was also all-instrumental.