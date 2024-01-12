Cocteau Twins reissue final album ‘Milk & Kisses’ on vinyl

Cocteau Twins have announced that their final studio album ‘Milk & Kisses’ is to receive an official re-release.

The album was first released in March 1996 via Fontana Records in the UK and was their eighth LP, including the fan-favourite tracks ‘Tishbite’, ‘Violane’ and ‘Eperdu’.

The group did re-convene two years later, with the intention of recording their next full-length, but the sessions fell through, and no further albums were made.

The re-issued version of the album is available to order now here, and is presented in audiophile 140gm vinyl by Proper Records, in collaboration with Universal Music Recordings. The labels say they have paid “scrupulous attention to the detail of the original UK first pressings”.

Last September, the band’s vocalist Elizabeth Fraser had an asteroid named after her by the International Astronomical Union.

“It does not pose a threat to humankind and will not collide with Earth for millions of years,” the Union noted, reassuringly. “It can only be viewed using an advance telescope but luckily is available to see on @nasa’s website.”

The Cocteau Twins were founded in Grangemouth, Scotland in 1979 by guitarist Robin Guthrie and bassist Will Heggie and later completed by Fraser who was dating Guthrie at the time. They became known for their unique ethereal sound.

Following Heggie’s departure in 1983, the band spent a brief time as a duo before being joined by Simon Raymonde. They would go on to influence the likes of Prince, Annie Lennox, Slowdive, Lush, My Bloody Valentine and more.

They signed to 4AD in 1982 and went on to release six albums including the classic LP ‘Heaven Or Las Vegas’.

Fraser and her partner Damon Reece (Massive Attack, Echo & The Bunnymen) formed a new project named Sun’s Signature and released a self-titled debut EP in 2022.