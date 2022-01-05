Cocteau Twins’ Robin Guthrie releases instrumental ‘Springtime’ EP

Former Cocteau Twins guitarist Robin Guthrie has released a new EP titled ‘Springtime’, which consists of four instrumental tracks.

The EP was issued yesterday (January 4th) via Soleil Après Minuit in time for his 60th birthday, marking his first release of the year.

‘Springtime’ follows up a prolific year in 2021 for the musician, who issued two four-track EPs with ‘Riviera’ in December and ‘Mockingbird Love’ in October.

Advertisement

In November, Guthrie released his sixth full-length album ‘Pearldriving’, which was his first album since 2012’s ‘Fortune’, which was also all-instrumental.

The new EP sees Guthrie experimenting with dreamy guitar textures within an expansive full band arrangement.

Listen to ‘Springtime’ below.

In an interview with Guitar World, Guthrie revealed that the death of his friend and frequent collaborator Harold Budd spurred him to rebuild his studio and work on new music.

“When Harold died. It got me to thinking, ‘Fucking hell, I’m going to be 60 soon and I’ve got all this music I haven’t put out. I should probably get on with it,’” he said.

Advertisement

“So earlier this year I completely rebuilt my studio. I got rid of my mixing desk, changed a lot of outboard, changed the guitars I was working with, some software. I pretty much changed every single thing in my signal path but it still sounds like me!”

Guthrie’s former Cocteau Twins bandmate Elizabeth Fraser also emerged with new music last year. Fraser collaborated with producer Oneohtrix Point Never on a rework of a track from his 2020 album Magic Oneohtrix Point Never, ‘Tales From the Trash Stratum’.