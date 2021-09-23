Coldplay and BTS announce ‘My Universe’ video and documentary

Coldplay and BTS have unveiled plans for a new video, documentary and reworked versions of their forthcoming collaboration ‘My Universe’.

The single, which is out tomorrow (September 24), features on Coldplay’s forthcoming album ‘Music Of The Spheres‘.

But the band’s label Parlophone has also confirmed that a documentary – Inside My Universe – will be released to accompany the single on Sunday (September 26) and a Supernova7 mix and acoustic version of the song will be shared on Monday (September 27).

Advertisement

A video for the collaboration has also been announced but no release date for it has been set yet.

The song was written by both bands and is sung in both English and Korean. ‘My Universe’ is available to pre-order here.

It is the second single to be lifted from ‘Music Of The Spheres’ following Coldplay’s comeback hit ‘Higher Power‘, earlier this year. They also later shared the album’s closing track ‘Coloratura’ and confirmed they will soon be releasing a new track called ‘Weirdo’ as part of a musical.

Both artists offered a sneak preview of the track, the day after the collaboration was announced.

The latest collaboration comes after BTS and Chris Martin recently released their special episode of the YouTube Originals series Released.

Advertisement

In the 18-minute episode of the webseries, the boyband talked about the inspiration behind the dance challenge for their latest English-language single ‘Permission To Dance’, and how they felt about the impact they’ve had on ARMYs (the name of BTS’ fandom) around the world.

Coldplay’s ninth studio album, which has been produced by Max Martin, is out on October 15.