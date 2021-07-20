Coldplay announce ninth album ‘Music Of The Spheres’

Coldplay have confirmed the arrival of their new album ‘Music Of The Spheres’ later this year.

Produced by pop supremo Max Martin, the ninth record from the London band is set to arrive on October 15th.

A new album trailer also accompanies the announcement, which takes fans on a cosmic journey across the record’s twelve tracks. The next glimpse will then arrive on Friday, when the band drop album track ‘Coloratura’.

Advertisement

“Thank you for listening, or coming to shows, or any way we have met through music” said Coldplay in a note to fans.

You can check out the album artwork, track-listing and Coldplay’s message to fans in full below.

01 ‘[Ringed Planet Emoji]’

02 ‘Higher Power’

03 ‘Humankind’

04 ‘✨’

05 ‘Let Somebody Go’

06 ‘❤️’

07 ‘People of the Pride’

08 ‘Biutyful’

09 ‘🌎’

10 ‘My Universe’

11 ‘♾’

12 ‘Coloratura’

The record’s lead single ‘Higher Power’ was originally released on May 7, with its accompanying music video dropping last month.

Advertisement

The band also played the song live in May in the grounds of Whitby Abbey in North Yorkshire – the monastic ruins which formed the inspiration for Bram Stoker’s Dracula – for Radio 1‘s Big Weekend 2021.

They also marked Independence Day in the US earlier this month by delivering a firework-fuelled performance of ‘Higher Power’ for Macy’s Fourth of July Spectacular.

While 500 vaccinated fans were originally set to attend the Queens recording, a crowd of roughly 8000 New Yorkers eventually turned out to transform the event into a stunning celebration which boasted the band’s biggest live audience since the coronavirus pandemic began.

Their last album came in 2019’s ‘Everyday Life’.