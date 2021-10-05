Coldplay announce week-long music residency on ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’

Coldplay have announced a week-long music residency on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The residency will begin a few days after the release of the band’s ninth studio album ‘Music Of The Spheres’, which is set to arrive on October 15, and follows a similar week-long stint on the show from Lorde in August.

Coldplay will celebrate ‘Music Of The Spheres’ by kicking off their Late Late Show residency on October 18, which will run until October 21.

The residency will see the band performing tracks from their new LP, with their recently announced collaboration with Selena Gomez, ‘Let Somebody Go’, set to receive its live television debut.

Coldplay will also perform ‘❤️’ (pronounced Human Heart) with We Are KING and Jacob Collier during their Late Late Show residency.

Next week the band will perform at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire to further launch ‘Music Of The Spheres’. All proceeds from the one-off gig will go to the environmental charity ClientEarth.

Coldplay’s recent collaboration with BTS, ‘My Universe’, debuted at number three in the UK singles chart on Friday (October 1).

The song has reached the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 in the US, marking Coldplay’s second-ever US number one single and BTS’ third number one song of 2021.

The two bands recently released the Inside My Universe documentary that chronicles the making of ‘My Universe’. They also shared an acoustic version of the single, as well as a ‘Supernova 7’ remix.