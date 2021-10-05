Coldplay and BTS’ ‘My Universe’ debuts at Number One on Billboard Hot 100

Coldplay and BTS have topped the Billboard Hot 100 with their recently released collaboration, ‘My Universe’.

‘My Universe’ made its debut at the top of the Hot 100 for the chart dated October 9, 2021. The joint single is BTS’ third Number One song of 2021, following English-language releases ‘Butter’, which topped the charts for ten non-consecutive weeks, and ‘Permission to Dance’, which briefly replaced the latter track upon its release in July.

For Coldplay, ‘My Universe’ is the band’s second-ever Hot 100 chart-topper, following their 2008 single ‘Viva La Vida’. In addition, the song is also the Chris Martin-led act’s first Top 10 hit since 2017’s ‘Something Just Like This’ with The Chainsmokers in 2017.

In addition, ‘My Universe’ also marks BTS’ sixth Hot 100 Number One – a feat they achieved within a span of a year and just over a month. According to Billboard, it’s the quickest accumulation of six Hot 100 chart-toppers since The Beatles in the ’60s. At the time, the rock band scored six Number One tracks in over a year and two weeks, from 1964 to 1966.

Data from Billboard shows that ‘My Universe’ earned 11.5 million U.S. streams and 5.5 million radio audience impressions in the week ending September 30. In addition, the single sold 127,000 digital and physical sales in the week of its release.

Last week, Coldplay and BTS released a futuristic music video for ‘My Universe’. The clip, helmed by iconic music video director Dave Meyers (who recently worked on Ed Sheeran’s MV for ‘Shivers’), stars the two bands as outlaws trying to bring back music in an alternate universe where it is forbidden.