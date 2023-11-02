Coldplay call on fans to add their voice to new single ‘One World’

Coldplay are calling on their fans to add their voice to a new single.

The song ‘One World’ is set to feature on their forthcoming new album ‘Moon Music’ which the band say they “have nearly finished”.

In an Instagram post the band wrote: “Hello everybody. We hope you are all ok in these wild times. We have nearly finished Moon Music. If you’d like to be on it too, perhaps you could add your voice to a song called One World. (We would love that a lot.) All you have to do is record yourself singing “Ahhhhh” for a few seconds at oneworld.coldplay.com (link in bio). You can either copy the note on the site, or sing a G or C in any octave. Thankyou so much. Love, Chris, Guy, Will and Jonny.”

Advertisement

Fans can add their voice entry for ‘One World’ here.

Coldplay first teased ‘Moon Music’ back in January and described it as the “second Music Of The Spheres volume” but they have said little about it since.

Frontman Chris Martin explained at the time: “We’re finishing an album called Moon Music, which is the second ‘Music Of The Spheres’ volume, but that won’t come out for a little bit.”

Martin continued: “We might start playing some songs at some point this year.”

The band are set to embark on a European tour in 2024 taking in dates in Italy, France, Germany, Austria and more. Any remaining tickets are available here.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Selena Gomez and H.E.R. recently made a surprise appearance at one of their concerts in Los Angeles, joining the band on stage for a performance of the song ‘Let Somebody Go’.

Previously, Bryan Adams also joined the band during their show in Vancouver for a rendition of his classic hit ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’.