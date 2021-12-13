Coldplay cancel two performances due to positive COVID tests

Coldplay pulled out of two performances over the weekend following positive COVID tests from members of their touring party.

The band were due to play at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball in London on Saturday (December 11) and then appear on The Voice Of Germany last night (December 13).

“We send our love to the individuals affected and wish them a swift recovery,” the band wrote in a statement posted to social media.

“We’re so sorry to cancel at the last minute and apologise to everyone concerned,” the statement added. “Thank you, as always, for your support.”

Elsewhere, the band’s Chris Martin has admitted that there’s still “quite a long way to go” when it comes to finding a completely eco-friendly way to tour.

In October, the band announced that they were going to make their 2022 world stadium tour as ecologically friendly as possible. This followed their statement in 2019 that they were taking time to consider how they would tour in the future in an environmentally friendly manner.

The tour, in support of their new album ‘Music Of The Spheres’, has dates scheduled for London’s Wembley Stadium (six nights), Glasgow, Paris, Berlin and other European cities throughout July and August.

As Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced new restrictions for the country due to a rise in cases of the Omicron variant last week, in measures dubbed ‘Plan B’, industry experts say up to 40 per cent of music fans in the UK aren’t showing up to gigs due to a rise in COVID cases.

Artist manager Graeme Stewart said that while “around 5 per cent” of fans would not show up for events they had tickets for in normal situations, “you’re getting as much as 40 per cent no-shows for some gigs now. It’s an enormous problem, and it’s happening for anything that’s ticketed.”