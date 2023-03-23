Coldplay’s Chris Martin eats only one meal a day because of Bruce Springsteen

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has revealed in a new podcast with Conan O’Brien that he only eats one meal a day after being inspired by Bruce Springsteen.

The latest episode of ‘Conan O’Brien Needs A Friend’ was released yesterday (March 22) and a clip posted onto YouTube dives into why Martin only eats one meal now. When asked about meeting fellow musicians for dinner and the wisdom shared between Martin and his guests, Martin said: “I actually don’t have dinner anymore. I stop eating at 4[pm] and I learned that from having lunch with Bruce Springsteen.”

“I was lucky enough to go over there to lunch the day after we played Philadelphia last year. I was on a really strict diet anyway. But I was like ‘Bruce looks even more in shape than me’ and Patti [Springsteen’s wife] said he’s only eating one meal a day. I was like ‘well, there we go. That’s my next challenge'”.

Martin did not disclose what his regular meal consists of, but joked with O’Brien that Springsteen eats “flank of buffalo with a steroid sauce”.

Earlier this month, Chvrches‘ Lauren Mayberry joined Coldplay on stage in São Paulo for a performance of the band’s 2019 song ‘Cry Cry Cry’. Coldplay are then due to return to the UK and Europe from may onwards for more stadium dates.

In January, Chris Martin said: “We’re finishing an album called Moon Music, which is the second ‘Music Of The Spheres’ volume, but that won’t come out for a little bit. We might start playing some songs at some point this year.”