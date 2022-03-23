Chris Martin says he’s rooting for BTS to win at the 2022 Grammys

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has shared that he is rooting for BTS to win at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

In a recent interview with Exa 96.9 FM, a radio station from the Dominican Republic, Martin expressed his support for the septet’s nomination for this year’s Grammys. Notably, Coldplay are competiting against BTS for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, where they are nomianted for ‘Higher Power’ and ‘Butter’, respectively.

“Of course [I’m rooting for BTS], man,” Martin enthused. “I love them. I love those guys and I just wish them good things, always.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Martin also revealed that Coldplay’s collaboration with BTS ‘My Universe’ was not eligible to be nominated at this year’s ceremony. “I think how the Grammys works is that each year, the nominations finish at a certain date,” he said.

“So [My Universe] is not eligible this year. The song we did with BTS, or our album, that’s next year maybe, who knows?” Matin added.

This isn’t the first time Martin has expressed his admiration for the septet. In an interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe last year, Martin said working with the group had been “a joy”

“I love them, and we love them, and it’s been such a joy. It’s something you could look at so cynically, and we have at times, but anytime there’s actual communication or music between us, it just feels so good,” he added.

“So, I unabashedly and unashamedly feel really grateful for the song, grateful for the person that inspired the song, and grateful for the people we sing it with.”