Coldplay dedicate ‘Everglow’ performance to “beautiful man” Taylor Hawkins at Mexican gig

Coldplay dedicated a song to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at a gig in Mexico last night (March 25) – see the tribute below.

On Friday night, Foo Fighters issued a statement confirming the 50-year-old’s passing in Bogotá, Colombia. A cause of death was not given. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of Taylor Hawkins,” it read.

During a gig at the Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico last night, as part of their ‘Music For The Spheres’ world tour, Coldplay’s Chris Martin paid tribute to Hawkins before a performance of their track ‘Everglow’.

“We heard that a friend of ours in a great, great band called the Foo Fighters has passed away,” he told the crowd.

“We weren’t sure whether to talk about it in this concert but we have to because they’re our friends and we care about them. We feel like we should send love to the Foo Fighters, because we all knew Taylor, their drummer, who was a beautiful beautiful man, and so we’re gonna play this song for the Foo Fighters.”

See the tribute below.

.@coldplay le dedicó "Everglow" a Taylor Hawkins durante su show en el Estadio BBVA en Monterrey. Chris Martin reveló que justo antes de subir al escenario, la banda se enteró de la triste noticia del fallecimiento del baterista de los @foofighters 😪 pic.twitter.com/FZo9vmoEVD — Sopitas (@sopitas) March 26, 2022

The Foo Fighters are currently on tour in South America, and were due to play Festival Estero Picnic in Bogotá, Colombia last night.

Hawkins’ last show with the Foo Fighters was a headlining set at Lollapalooza Argentina on March 22. They played for over two hours in Buenos Aires’ Hipódromo de San Isidro, delivering hits like ‘The Pretender’ and ‘My Hero’ as well as newer songs like ‘No Son Of Mine’ and ‘Shame Shame’. Fans have been sharing footage of Hawkins’ final performance with the band following the news of his death.

Tributes have begun to flow in for Hawkins online. Rage Against The Machine’s Tom Morello shared a photo of himself, Hawkins and Jane’s Addiction’s Perry Farrell, writing: “God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend.”

Queen guitarist Brian May expressed his disbelief at Hawkins’ passing: “No. It cannot be. Heartbroken. Taylor, you were family to us. Our friend, our brother, our beloved child. Bless you. We will miss you so bad.”

