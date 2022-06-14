Coldplay enlist Kelly Rowland for live cover of Destiny’s Child’s ‘Independent Women Part I’

Coldplay have welcomed Kelly Rowland to the stage during their North American tour with a group performance of the Destiny’s Child song, ‘Independent Women Part I’. Watch below.

Sharing the spotlight with Rowland at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday (June 11), the band preempted their latest surprise guest with a complimentary introduction, telling audiences that the Destiny’s Child alum knows “how it’s really done.”

“This is a true, professional, brilliant music,” frontman Chris Martin said.

Together, Rowland and Coldplay performed a stripped-back acoustic cover of the song, which first appeared on the 2000 soundtrack for Charlie’s Angels and later on the tracklist of Destiny’s Child’s third studio album, ‘Survivor’.

Rowland, who formed one third of the girl group alongside Beyoncé and Michelle Williams before it disbanded in 2006, is the latest singer to grace the stage as part of Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres world tour.

Since commencing its North American leg in April, the tour has also seen appearances from Bruce Springsteen and Kylie Minogue, who performed their tracks ‘Working on a Dream’ and ‘Can’t Get You Out of My Head’ respectively.

Elsewhere, Coldplay sang alongside rapper Lupe Fiasco during their Chicago show late last month, treating audiences to a group performance of Fiasco’s 2007 song, ‘Superstar’.

Rowland appeared during what was Coldplay’s penultimate North American show, with the band wrapping up its US leg with a performance in Florida today (June 14).

Early next month, the tour will embark on its European dates through to the end of August, before a run of South American shows from September to October, some of which will include musicians Camila Cabello and H.E.R.

Coldplay’s Music of the Spheres world tour comes in support of their most recent album of the same name. The record was released in October of last year and features guest appearances from Selena Gomez, BTS and Jon Hopkins, among others. In a four-star review of the band’s ninth studio album, NME’s Rhian Daly said it “feels like quintessential Coldplay.”

“Like a sparkling night sky sewn with stars, ‘Music Of The Spheres’ is a celestial beauty that’s capable of inspiring great awe and emotion,” Daly wrote.

After taking time to consider more “environmentally beneficial” ways of touring in 2019, Coldplay later announced that their ‘Music of the Spheres’ stadium shows would be powered by 100 per cent renewable energy.