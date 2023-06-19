Coldplay add fifth Singapore stadium show after breaking country’s record for most tickets sold by an artist in one day

Coldplay have announced an unprecedented fifth show at the Singapore National Stadium in January 2024 after the first four pre-sales sold out.

Today (June 19), concert promoter Live Nation announced the news of the fifth show, which is set to take place on January 30 at the National Stadium. The previously announced shows were set for January 23, 24, 26 and 27. Pre-sale tickets to all four previously announced shows are officially sold out.

General tickets to all five announced shows will go live on Tuesday (June 20) at 10am local time via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

The newly added concert was announced after all pre-sale tickets to the four previously announced concerts sold out within hours, and generated over 1million virtual queue numbers (per Straits Times), marking the most number of tickets sold (over 200,000) in a single day in Singapore history, Per Live Nation via a press release.

Live Nation has also issued a warning to fans to be cautious of purchased scalped tickets: “We would like to caution members of the public against purchasing tickets from unauthorized sellers or 3rd party websites. By purchasing tickets through these non-authorized points of sale, buyers take on the risk that the validity of the tickets cannot be guaranteed, with no refunds possible.”

Apart from the first four initial Singapore concerts, Coldplay also announced a concert in the Philippines and Bangkok. The Philippines show will take place on January 19 at the Philippine Arena, while the Bangkok show will take place on February 03 at the Rajamangala National Stadium.

The announcements come after Coldplay announced their first leg of Asia shows for the ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour, which will see them perform in Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan and Kaohsiung in November this year.

Coldplay’s ‘Music Of The Spheres’ 2023 and 2024 Asia tour dates are:

NOVEMBER 2023

6: Tokyo – Tokyo Dome (Support: Yoasobi)

7: Tokyo – Tokyo Dome (Support: Yoasobi)

11: Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium (Support: Accusefive)

12: Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium (Support: Accusefive)

15: Jakarta – Gelora Bung Karno Stadium (Support: Rahmania Astrini)

22: Kuala Lumpur – National Stadium Bukit Jalil (Support: Bunga)

Advertisement

JANUARY 2024

19: Manila – Philippine Arena (Support: TBA)

23: Singapore – National Stadium (Support: TBA)

24: Singapore – National Stadium (Support: TBA)

26: Singapore – National Stadium (Support: TBA)

27: Singapore – National Stadium (Support: TBA)

30: Singapore – National Stadium (Support: TBA) [NEW]

FEBRUARY 2024

03: Bangkok – Rajamangala National Stadium (Support: TBA)