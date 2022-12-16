Coldplay have been in the studio with Nile Rodgers

Coldplay have been in the studio working on new music with Nile Rodgers, the Chic guitarist has revealed.

Earlier this month the band, who released their most recent album ‘Music Of The Spheres’ in 2021, revealed to fans that they were back in the studio in an update posted to Twitter.

The message began: “Hello everybody I hope you’re all doing really well. Here are some things I Love at the moment,” the band’s Chris Martin wrote, going on to share a list of musicians including The 1975, Inhaler and Stormzy, and ending with the news: “We’re in the studio.”

Speaking to The Sun’s Bizarre column, Rodgers revealed that he was one of the musicians joining Martin and co. in the studio. “What was great working with Coldplay is that we’re all in the room together and it’s sort of like a spiritual thing,” he said, adding that he “had a blast” with the band.

“It’s like they walk in and they say, ‘Do you want to join the circle or not?’” he said. “I’m an old hippie, you’re speaking my language. Let’s go.”

Coldplay’s ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour is set to return to the UK and Europe next year for further stadium dates.

Across May, June and July next year the band will play Portugal, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and more, with two new UK dates also added in Manchester and Cardiff.

The new dates will kick off in Coimbra, Portugal on May 17 before the band play two shows at Manchester’s Etihad Stadium on May 31 and June 1. A date in Cardiff at the Principality Stadium is also set for June 6 before the tour wraps up with two gigs at the Johan Cruijff ArenA in Amsterdam on July 15-16. Tickets are available here.

In a five-star review of one of Coldplay’s Wembley Stadium concerts this summer, NME hailed the band for creating “a joyful spectacle; a masterclass in how a massive pop show can be done”.

“This show is a welcome dose of serotonin; a feel-good celebration,” the review added. “The best Tuesday of our lives? That’s high praise indeed – but given the reception from the audience, you’d argue that for thousands of punters, it’s certainly up there.”