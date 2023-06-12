Coldplay announce four stadium shows in Singapore in 2024

Coldplay have announce more Asia concerts for their ‘Music Of The Spheres’ world tour, including a whopping four shows at the Singapore National Stadium in January.

Today, concert promoter announced the new tour dates, all of which will take place in 2024. The tour will see Coldplay perform one show at the Philippine Arena, four shows at the Singapore National Stadium and one show at the Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok.

Check out the announcements below.

📢 𝐂𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲: 𝐌𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐜 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐩𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐫 – 𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐛𝐲 𝐃𝐇𝐋 🇸🇬 We are proud to present @coldplay's record-breaking #MOTSWT live in SG, where they’ll become the first act ever to play FOUR nights at our National Stadium! 🤩❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/AV4qgg7tUd — Live Nation SG (@livenationsg) June 12, 2023

Get ready to experience a technicolor spectacle as Coldplay returns to Philippines! Be prepared to sing your favorite anthems from this amazing band who performs a crafted-to-perfection show, while championing sustainability ❤️🌿 Save the date!

📆January 19, 2024

📍Philippine… pic.twitter.com/a5lY9WK9XQ — Live Nation PH (@livenationph) June 12, 2023

Coldplay will perform at the Singapore National Stadium on January 23, 24, 26 and 27. General tickets are set to go on sale on Tuesday, June 20 via Ticketmaster from 2pm local time. Artist presales and Live Nation presales go live on Monday, June 19 from 2pm until 11:59pm.

The four shows at the National Stadium are a history-making feat, making Coldplay the first act to perform four dates at the arena, per Live Nation.

The Philippines concert will take place on January 19, with artist presales and Live Nation presales going live on Monday, June 19 from 2pm until 11:59pm. General tickets will be available on Tuesday, June 20 at 12pm local time via Coldplay’s official website.

The announcements come after Coldplay announced their first leg of Asia shows for the ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour, which will see them perform in Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan and Kaohsiung in November this year.

Coldplay’s ‘Music Of The Spheres’ 2023 and 2024 Asia tour dates are:

NOVEMBER 2023

6: Tokyo – Tokyo Dome (Support: Yoasobi)

7: Tokyo – Tokyo Dome (Support: Yoasobi)

11: Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium (Support: Accusefive)

12: Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium (Support: Accusefive)

15: Jakarta – Gelora Bung Karno Stadium (Support: Rahmania Astrini)

22: Kuala Lumpur – National Stadium Bukit Jalil (Support: Bunga)

JANUARY 2024

19: Manila – Philippine Arena (Support: TBA)

23: Singapore – National Stadium (Support: TBA)

24: Singapore – National Stadium (Support: TBA)

26: Singapore – National Stadium (Support: TBA)

27: Singapore – National Stadium (Support: TBA)

FEBRUARY 2024

03: Bangkok – Rajamangala National Stadium (Support: TBA)