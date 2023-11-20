Coldplay are offering free tickets to fans affected by flight cancellations in Australia

Coldplay are offering free tickets to fans who missed their shows in Perth this weekend due to flight cancellations.

Two flights – one from Adelaide and one from Brisbane – were cancelled on Wednesday (November 15) and Thursday (16) evening , meanings numerous fans hoping to fly to Perth for Coldplay’s gigs unfortunately missed out.

Now, fans who were on the affected flights are able to claim tickets for free for Coldplay’s freshly-announced run of Australian dates which will take place next year.

Advertisement

“We were really sorry to hear about the fans who didn’t make it to this weekend’s Perth shows because of two cancelled flights from Adelaide and Brisbane,” the band said in a statement posted to X/Twitter.

“If you were booked to travel on VA721 on Wednesday evening or VA474 on Thursday evening and had a ticket / tickets for the Perth show, the band would like to offer you a free ticket / tickets for the 2024 Australian dates.

“Anyone affected should email info@livenation.com.au before 5pm AEDT on 28th November for info on how to claim their ticket(s). Thank you.”

Last night, the band confirmed shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Auckland, New Zealand between October 30, 2024 and November 13, 2024. PinkPantheress and Emanuel Kelly will support Coldplay on all of the announced Australia and New Zealand shows.

The band will take on the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia on October 30 and October 31, before playing two dates at the Accord Stadium in Sydney, Australia on November 6 and 7. Chris Martin and co. will then head to Auckland, New Zealand for one show at Eden Park.

Coldplay’s ‘Music Of The Spheres’ Australia and New Zealand 2024 dates are:

Advertisement

OCTOBER 2024

30 – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

31 – Melbourne, Marvel Stadium

NOVEMBER 2024

6 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

7 – Sydney, Accor Stadium

13 – Auckland, Eden Park

NME scored Coldplay’s massive 2022 ‘Music Of The Spheres’ show in London a glowing five stars, writing: “This show is a welcome dose of serotonin; a feel-good celebration. The best Tuesday of our lives? That’s high praise indeed – but given the reception from the audience, you’d argue that for thousands of punters, it’s certainly up there.”