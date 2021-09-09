Coldplay set for opening concert at new Climate Pledge Arena

Coldplay will be the first act to play the newly renamed Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington next month.

The concert will take place on October 22, a week after the band release their ninth studio album, ‘Music Of The Spheres,’ their follow-up to 2019’s Grammy-nominated ‘Everyday Life’. R&B group We Are KING will open the show.

Tickets go on sale at 10am PDT (7pm BST) on September 15, with a presale running from 12pm to 11pm on September 14 for fans who register with Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform by 9am on September 12.

Amazon – who renamed Seattle’s KeyArena as part of an announcement that it would be the first zero-carbon arena in the world, powered exclusively by renewable energy – will livestream the concert on Prime Video.

The wait is over.

@Coldplay takes our stage Friday, Oct 22 for the Grand Opening of the world's most sustainable arena. Streaming LIVE on @Amazon. Presented by @AmazonMusic. Register NOW for verified fan presale → https://t.co/FQAP8Z8rc9 pic.twitter.com/WhXuSvfgyH — Climate Pledge Arena (@ClimateArena) September 8, 2021

The multi-purpose US arena announced Tuesday (September 7) that it will require fans 12 and over to be vaccinated in order to attend, avoiding the state’s 75% cap on shows where vaccination is not mandated.

Country star Eric Church (October 30), opera legend Andrea Bocelli (November 3), Eagles (November 5-6) and a double bill of Evanescence and Halestorm (November 7) are next in line to play the Climate Pledge Arena.

Yesterday (September 8) Coldplay confirmed they will soon be releasing a new track called ‘Weirdo’ as part of a musical.

Speaking on the You Made It Weird with Pete Holmes podcast, Chris Martin revealed: “We have a new song called ‘Weirdo’ which has been waiting to come out for a long time because we’re doing a kinda musical and this song has been waiting for that.”