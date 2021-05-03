Coldplay share preview of new song, ‘Higher Power’, on TikTok

Coldplay have today (May 3) shared a preview of their new song ‘Higher Power’ exclusively on TikTok – you can listen to it below.

The clip of the song, which is released this Friday (May 7), will be available for 24-hours only. TikTok users can listen to the clip and add it in their own video creations before anyone else.

The upcoming release is produced by pop songwriting supremo Max Martin, and comes after they teased a new project called Alien Radio last week.

Confirming the track’s arrival on May 7, they wrote on social media: “Higher Power is a song that arrived on a little keyboard and a bathroom sink at the start of 2020. It was produced by Max Martin who is a true wonder of the universe. It’s out on Friday 7 May. Love c, g, w & j.”

Later in the day, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin also shared a clip of the song himself next to Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage – you can see the post below:

The track’s release comes as they gear up to perform at Glastonbury’s special livestream event from Worthy Farm this month.

On April 22, the group asked fans to send them videos of themselves singing the “‘woah-oh-ohs’ at the end of ‘Vida La Vida’” for “something special”.

Fans on social media were speculating that the request could be something to do with their upcoming appearance at the virtual Glastonbury event this month.

The post read: “Hello everyone. I need to ask a favour. Please film yourself singing along to the “woah-oh-ohs” at the end of Viva La Vida…then upload to YouTube and submit.”

They added: “It’s for something special so don’t hold back.”

There are also reports that the group are currently working on a new album called ‘Music Of The Spheres’.

According to The Sun, a source close to the band confirmed that they have been recording new music throughout the coronavirus lockdown which is set to feature on what will be their ninth studio album.

“Chris and co. have been dropping hints for a while but now it’s finally getting off the ground,” the source said. “They’ve been busy working on new music during lockdown and it’ll all culminate in the record, which has the working title Music Of The Spheres.”

Their last album came in 2019 with ‘Everyday Life’.