Coldplay shoot for the stars with their cinematic new track ‘Coloratura’

Coldplay have shared the closing track to their forthcoming ninth album, ‘Music Of The Spheres’ – a ten-minute epic titled ‘Coloratura’.

Echoing the rhapsodic prog-rock vibes of Pink Floyd circa ‘Dark Side Of The Moon’, the new track marks an ambitious step into uncharted territory for Coldplay, though not eschewing too far from the alt-rockers’ standard fare.

Bold and bright piano notes fill the soundscape at large, with a warm bassline and soulful electric guitars padding out the mix. Watch the lyric video for ‘Coloratura’ below:

Advertisement

Produced by pop supremo Max Martin, ‘Music Of The Spheres’ is set for release on October 15 via Parlophone. It was announced earlier this week, following the release of lead single ‘Higher Power’ – which NME praised as “an exciting leap forward” – back in May.

Teasing their new album’s intergalactic themes, Coldplay released ‘Higher Power’ through a collaboration with the International Space Station. A music video for the track was released in June, following performances at the 41st BRIT Awards and a live-streamed edition of Glastonbury, on American Idol, and during BBC Radio 1’s annual Big Weekend event.

The band chased the video up with an acoustic redux of the track, as well as performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Macy’s annual Fourth Of July Spectacular in New York.

Last month, frontman Chris Martin revealed his ambitions to perform on the moon, declaring: “We would try anything twice. I don’t mind any ridicule as I just speak what feels true to me. That is what we all have to do.”

Advertisement

Martin also recently expressed his thoughts that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has made him less egotistical. He told BBC Radio 2: “Last year was a quite an eye opener. I was like, ‘Who am I without Wembley Stadium saying, ‘you’re awesome’?

“I’m trying in my life right now to not attach too much to being a pop star. I’m trying not to get my self worth from external validation.”