Coldplay announce sixth stadium show in Singapore due to overwhelming demand

Coldplay have announced their sixth and final Singapore concert in 2024 due to overwhelming demand.

The sixth show – which was announced today (June 20) – is set to take place on January 31, 2024 at the Singapore National Stadium. Concert promoter Live Nation wrote on Instagram: “Due to the overwhelming demand for Coldplay Music Of The Spheres World Tour in Singapore, the SIXTH and FINAL DATE has been added”.

Tickets to all six shows are on sale now and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

The sixth show was announced just a day after Live Nation confirmed a fifth show at the Singapore National Stadium. This marks the most amount of consecutive shows that an act has performed at the National Stadium. Coldplay also broke a record yesterday (June 20), selling more than 200,000 tickets in a single day, and generating over a million virtual queue numbers.

Coldplay first announced four concerts in Singapore earlier this month, along with one concert apiece in the Philippines and Bangkok. The Philippines show will take place on January 19 at the Philippine Arena, while the Bangkok show will take place on February 03 at the Rajamangala National Stadium. Tickets to those shows are on sale now.

Coldplay will performing the first leg of Asia shows for the ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour in November, which will see them perform in Malaysia, Indonesia, Japan and Kaohsiung.

Coldplay’s ‘Music Of The Spheres’ 2023 and 2024 Asia tour dates are:

NOVEMBER 2023

6: Tokyo – Tokyo Dome (Support: Yoasobi)

7: Tokyo – Tokyo Dome (Support: Yoasobi)

11: Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium (Support: Accusefive)

12: Kaohsiung – Kaohsiung National Stadium (Support: Accusefive)

15: Jakarta – Gelora Bung Karno Stadium (Support: Rahmania Astrini)

22: Kuala Lumpur – National Stadium Bukit Jalil (Support: Bunga)

JANUARY 2024

19: Manila – Philippine Arena (Support: TBA)

23: Singapore – National Stadium (Support: TBA)

24: Singapore – National Stadium (Support: TBA)

26: Singapore – National Stadium (Support: TBA)

27: Singapore – National Stadium (Support: TBA)

30: Singapore – National Stadium (Support: TBA) [NEW]

31: Singapore – National Stadium (Support: TBA) [NEW]

FEBRUARY 2024

03: Bangkok – Rajamangala National Stadium (Support: TBA)