Coldplay sponsors watercraft to clean up polluted rivers in Malaysia

Coldplay are sponsoring a watercraft to clear up waste and plastic pollution from rivers in Malaysia.

The band first revealed the news on Twitter last week (March 25), by unveiling their new partnership with the non-profit organisation The Ocean Cleanup. The organisation, which develops technologies to rid the world’s oceans of plastic, will deploy a new “river Interceptor called Neon Moon 1, which will collect plastic before it reaches the sea” in 1,000 rivers globally.

We’re proud to begin our partnership with @TheOceanCleanup: a new river Interceptor called Neon Moon 1, which will collect plastic before it reaches the sea. The Ocean Cleanup plans to deploy these in 1000 rivers globally to help reduce ocean plastic by 90%.

The same day, The Ocean Cleanup announced that Coldplay would be sponsoring a Neon Moon 1 watercraft in Malaysia. The watercraft is currently under construction in the Southeast Asian country, and is expected to be completed by Spring 2021 and deployed soon after.

“Without action, there could be more plastic than fish in the oceans by 2050, which is why The Ocean Cleanup’s work is so vital. We’re proud to sponsor Interceptor 005 – aka Neon Moon 1 – which will catch thousands of tons of waste before it reaches the ocean,” Coldplay said in a statement.

The Neon Moon 1 Interceptor is being locally built in partnership with Finnish firm Konecranes at the MHE-Demag facility in Bukit Raja, Klang, Malaysia and is expected to catch up to 100 tonnes of rubbish – most notably plastics – daily.

Since 2019, The Ocean Cleanup has announced and deployed multiple Interceptors in heavily polluted waterways in Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand, Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, and the United States. The non-profit organisation is currently aiming to scale up its efforts to clean up 1,000 rivers globally.

In other Coldplay news, the band is reportedly working on a new album titled ‘Music Of The Spheres’. Coldplay have reportedly been recording their ninth studio album during the coronavirus lockdown, according to a source close to the band.

The album’s supposed title has since been trademarked, with articles of merchandise, live performances, publishing services and more. Coldplay’s representatives told NME that they have no comment.

Coldplay’s last album was 2019’s ‘Everyday Life’, which NME reviewer Charlotte Krol called “a confounding experiment” that is “full of eclectic sounds and ideas”.