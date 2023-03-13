Coldplay surprise Brazilian fans with special guest Seu Jorge at São Paulo show

Coldplay brought out Brazilian legend Seu Jorge to perform with them during their six-night residency in São Paulo, Brazil. Check out footage below.

The band are currently still on tour celebrating their Grammy-nominated ninth studio album, ‘Music Of The Spheres’, which started in 2021.

During the band’s show at Estádio do Morumbi on Saturday (March 11), they invited Seu Jorge on stage to perform his 2011 pagode classic ‘Amiga Da Minha Mulher’ on the first two nights of their Brazilian dates.

Advertisement

The band have teased a new dance song called ‘Aeterna’ during the show. Check out a snippet below.

More of Coldplay's new song Aeterna from Night 2 of #ColdplaySaoPaulo 🇧🇷 – 11 March | via @coldtalkspod pic.twitter.com/Y1Ynvj8Vn1 — Coldplaying (@coldplaying) March 12, 2023

In other news, Coldplay teased their 10th studio album, ‘Moon Music’, with frontman Chris Martin dubbing it “the second volume” of ‘Music Of The Spheres’. Also, the band’s new concert film Coldplay – Music Of The Spheres: Live At River Plate will hit cinemas in April.

The band are finishing up their sold-out world tour with their upcoming European, US and Canada legs. There are tickets still available for their second Los Angeles show, which you can buy here. Check out the remaining dates below.

Advertisement

MARCH

13 – Estádio Do Morumbi, Sao Paulo, Brazil

14 – Estádio Do Morumbi, Sao Paulo, Brazil

17 – Estádio Do Morumbi, Sao Paulo, Brazil

18 – Estádio Do Morumbi, Sao Paulo, Brazil

21 – Estadio Couto Pereira, Curitiba, Brazil

22 – Estadio Couto Pereira, Curitiba, Brazil

25 – Estádio Nilton Santos Engenhão, Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

26 – Estádio Nilton Santos Engenhão, Rio De Janeiro, Brazl

28 – Estádio Nilton Santos Engenhão, Rio De Janeiro, Brazl

MAY

17 – Estádio Cidade De Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal

18 – Estádio Cidade De Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal

20 – Estádio Cidade De Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal

21 – Estádio Cidade De Coimbra, Coimbra, Portugal

24 – Estádio Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain

25 – Estádio Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain

27 – Estádio Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain

28 – Estádio Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona, Spain

31 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

JUNE

1 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

3 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

4 – Etihad Stadium, Manchester, UK

6 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK

7 – Principality Stadium, Cardiff, UK

21 – Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Naples, Italy

22 – Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Naples, Italy

25 – Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

26 – Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

28 – Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

29 – Stadio San Siro, Milan, Italy

JULY

1 – Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland

2 – Stadion Letzigrund, Zurich, Switzerland

5 – Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark

6 – Parken, Copenhagen, Denmark

8 – Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden

9 – Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden

11 – Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden

12 – Ullevi, Gothenburg, Sweden

15 – Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

16 – Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

18 – Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

19 – Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

SEPTEMBER

20 – Lumen Field, Seattle, US

22 – BC Place, Vancouver, US

23 – BC Place, Vancouver, US

27 – Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, US

28 – Snapdragon Stadium, San Diego, US

30 – Rose Bowl, Los Angeles, US

OCTOBER

1 – Rose Bowl, Los Angeles, US