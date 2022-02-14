Coldplay to perform free show for Dubai Expo

Coldplay are set to perform a free show in Dubai this week in support of Expo 2020 Dubai’s Programme for People and Planet.

The concert will take place live at Al Wasl Dome on February 15 and will also be livestreamed on VirtualExpoDubai.com, Expo TV on YouTube and Expo 2020’s Facebook page.

The band will be performing tracks from their 2021 ‘Music Of The Spheres’ album, while highlighting the importance of protecting the planet in line with Expo’s sub-theme of sustainability.

Fans attending the show in person must have both an Expo 2020 ticket and a Coldplay ticket, which are now fully booked.

The group, who last visited the UAE in 2016, previously announced details of their 2022 world stadium tour, with an emphasis on environmental sustainability. The measures include cutting direct emissions by 50 per cent compared to the band’s last tour in 2016 and 2017, using 100 per cent renewable energy and having solar installations at every venue.

Back in 2019 the band announced that they were taking time to consider how they would tour in the future in order to make it as environmentally friendly as possible.

Expo 2020 Dubai and @Coldplay will bring the world together through the unifying power of music in support of Dubai Expo’s Programme for People and Planet. pic.twitter.com/46zRvaEWzg — Expo 2020 Dubai (@expo2020dubai) February 9, 2022

“As a band, we always try to put togetherness and sustainability at the heart of everything we do,” Coldplay said in a statement at the time. “It’s an honour to be invited to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai Infinite Nights for a special celebration of these two themes.”

Expo 20 was originally scheduled for October 2020 to April 2021 before being postponed due to COVID-19. The world’s fair’s monthly Infinite Nights series has previously featured acts such as Alicia Keys and Black Eyed Peas.

In October 2021, Coldplay scored their ninth consecutive UK Number One album with ‘Music Of The Spheres’. In a four-star review of the album, NME‘s Rhian Daly said: “Like a sparkling night sky sewn with stars, ‘Music Of The Spheres’ is a celestial beauty that’s capable of inspiring great awe and emotion.”

Meanwhile, Chris Martin previously told NME that the band are set to stop recording after their 12th album.

“We’re going to make 12 albums,” he said. “Because it’s a lot to pour everything into making them. I love it and it’s amazing, but it’s very intense too. I feel like because I know that challenge is finite, making this music doesn’t feel difficult, it feels like, ‘This is what we’re supposed to be doing’.”

Speaking in a recent interview with Ellen Degeneres in the US, Martin also said that the plan to only make three more Coldplay albums “feels right to us”.