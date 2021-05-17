Coldplay to perform livestreamed set exclusively on TikTok

Coldplay will perform four songs live on their official TikTok channel this Monday, May 24.

The band are set to play a short set live from London to support Red Nose Day USA, the country’s annual campaign to end child poverty. Coldplay’s first-ever live concert on TikTok will stream at 7pm BST (2pm ET/11am PT).

It’s not the first time Coldplay have used their platform to help Red Nose Day. In 2015, the band created Game Of Thrones: The Musical, a 12-minute comedy sketch with the cast of the series that has racked up more than 30 million views.

Frontman Chris Martin said of their forthcoming venture: “Red Nose Day do amazing things around the world to keep children safe, healthy, educated and empowered. We’re really happy to be able to support their work with this performance.”

Alison Moore, CEO of Comic Relief US said: “I’m so excited to have Coldplay on board to support Red Nose Day 2021 and give fans all over the world this incredible experience. This is a huge opportunity for Red Nose Day to raise much-needed funds to end child poverty, and to break new ground with our first-ever TikTok fundraiser.”

The news comes as Coldplay sees hundreds of thousands of TikTok users soundtrack their short-form videos with the band’s latest single, ‘Higher Power‘. According to TikTok, 123,000 creations have been made on the platform using the song to date.

The group opened the 2021 BRIT awards last week with a performance of ‘Higher Power’ from a stage on the Thames.

Martin and co. opened the ceremony with a lively performance that began with fireworks and featured dancing holograms. The group performed on a specially constructed riverboat stage on the Thames which overlooked the O2 Arena where the awards were being held.

It’s not yet known if the band will release a new album this year, the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Everyday Life‘.