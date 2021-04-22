Coldplay want ‘Viva La Vida’ fan videos for “something special”

Coldplay have asked fans to send them videos for “something special.”

On Twitter, the group have asked fans to send them videos of themselves singing the “‘woah-oh-ohs’ at the end of ‘Vida La Vida’.”

The post, which you can see below, read: “Hello everyone. I need to ask a favour. Please film yourself singing along to the “woah-oh-ohs” at the end of Viva La Vida (clip below), then upload to YouTube and submit the link at https://coldplay.com/viva.

“It’s for something special so don’t hold back.”

Fans on social media are speculating that the request could be something to do with Coldplay’s appearance at the upcoming Glastonbury Festival ‘Live At Worthy Farm’ livestream event.

The event, due to take place on May 22-23, will also see performances from Haim, Damon Albarn, Wolf Alice, Kano, Michael Kiwanuka, Jorja Smith and IDLES.

“We’re gonna be Coldplay’s backup singers for…Glastonbury”, one fan wrote on social media. “Are we going to headline Glastonbury?” asked another.

Yesterday (April 22), Glastonbury invited fans to design a flag for the event which has been described as a “five-hour journey through all of those spots that you know from Worthy Farm.”

Glastonbury want homemade flags to feature in the broadcast which celebrate “diversity [and] equality across all communities; A cleaner, greener, fairer world; Love; All colours of the rainbow and Freedom to protest.”

They added: “We want them to be as homemade as possible – all artistic abilities are welcome, just be creative and get your craft on. They can be tie-dye, stitched, painted…anything! Just make them as bright and colourful as you can.

“Flags should be made of material – preferably cotton – and definitely not paper or cardboard. Please don’t glue / attach anything to them, especially not plastic. Please do not use glitter of any kind. Everything must be stitched and fully secured, as your flag could be flying in the wind.”

On the Glastonbury website here, you can find a guide to the size and dimensions of the flag along with details of where to send your flag to.

“We’re really looking forward to seeing what you come up with,” they added.

Explaining last month what to expect on the livestream event, organiser Emily Eavis said: “We are going to take you on a journey through all of those spots that you know from Worthy Farm – the woods, the railway line, the stone circle, the pyramid, and it’s going to build into this epic journey around the site into the night.”