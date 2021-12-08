Coldplay’s Chris Martin says there’s “still a long way to go” in sorting out eco-friendly touring

Coldplay‘s Chris Martin has admitted that there’s still “quite a long way to go” when it comes to finding a completely eco-friendly way to tour.

In October, the band announced that they were going to make their 2022 world stadium tour as ecologically friendly as possible. This followed their statement in 2019 that they were taking time to consider how they would tour in the future in an environmentally friendly manner.

The tour, in support of their new album ‘Music Of The Spheres’, has dates scheduled for London’s Wembley Stadium (six nights), Glasgow, Paris, Berlin and other European cities throughout July and August. In a four-star review, NME hailed the record as “a celestial beauty that’s capable of inspiring great awe and emotion”.

Speaking to Ken Bruce ahead of BBC Radio 2’s In Concert, Martin talked about how Coldplay and BTS’ collaborative single ‘My Universe’ came about. He also commented on the band’s plans to run on 100% renewable energy and the progress that was being made.

“We’ve been working with some amazing brains to see how we can cut down as much of the environmental impact as possible,” he said. “We still have quite a long way to go, but we’ve already come quite a long way. And there are some things that we didn’t dream were possible that are possible.”

"@BTS_bighit are definitely the biggest boy band in the world right now." 💖 This week, @coldplay's Chris Martin joined @realkenbruce ahead of their 'In Concert' to talk about how 'My Universe' came about ✨ Listen in full on @BBCSounds: https://t.co/Q2kj7tkHKs#BTS #Coldplay pic.twitter.com/HLFc7ejF4h — BBC Radio 2 (@BBCRadio2) December 7, 2021

During a Big Read cover interview with NME, bassist Guy Berryman said Coldplay had “made a great start” with planning the sustainable shows. “Whatever we end up doing, will be a Phase One, but there always has to be an improvement and a continual cycle,” he continued.

“If you want to pick holes, and I’m sure someone can and will, I think that’s fine: what you have to do is embrace the idea of continued progress. It has to be an ever-evolving situation.

In other news, Coldplay announced a new live EP called ‘Infinity Station Sessions’, which was released on December 2 via Apple Music. The special collection arrived as part of ‘From Apple Music With Love’, an ongoing Christmas countdown series featuring exclusive releases from a host of big acts.