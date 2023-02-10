Comeback Kid announce 2023 Asia tour dates in Manila, Singapore, Bangkok and more

Canadian hardcore punk act Comeback Kid have announced their 2023 Asia tour dates, with stops in Singapore and the Philippines planned.

Comeback Kid are set to kick off their Asia tour this March 15 at the MOM Live House in Hong Kong, before setting off to perform at the Eastside Marikina in Manila, the Philippines on March 16. The group will then play a show at Alt HQ in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on March 17 before heading south Room 0416 in Singapore on March 18.

The final two stops on their tour will take the group to Hammersonic Festival in Jakarta, Indonesia on March 19 and to Mr. Fox Live House in Bangkok, Thailand on March 20.

Advertisement

All ticketing information will be made available via the show organisers.

Comeback Kid most recently released their seventh studio album, ‘Heavy Steps’, in January 2022. The group first debuted in 2003 with their debut album ‘Turn It Around’, released via Facedown Records, and have since been featured in festivals such as Download Festival Madrid, Hellfest, Posi Numbers and more.

In other live music news in Asia, Australian singer-songwriter Ruel will perform a free concert in Manila, Philippines on February 18. The singer will perform at Grand Venice Canal on February 18 from 7pm onwards in support of his upcoming debut album, ‘4th Wall’ in his first time performing in the Philippines since his 2019 ‘Ready Tour’ stop in the country.

Comeback Kid’s 2023 Asia tour dates are:

March 15 – MOM Live House, Hong Kong, China

March 16 – Eastside Marikana, Manila, the Philippines

March 17 – Alt HQ, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

March 18 – Room 0416, Singapore

March 19 – Hammersonic Festival, Jakarta, Indonesia

March 20 – Mr. Fox Live House, Bangkok, Thailand