Coming Up Roses announce Canadian tour and sophomore EP release date

Singapore alternative rockers Coming Up Roses have announced their first international tour revolving around Canadian Music Week this June, following the May release of their second EP ‘Everything Is’.

Multiple Singaporean musicians have graced the stages of the Toronto music festival, including THELIONCITYBOY, Inch Chua and The Sam Willows in 2013 and Caracal in 2014.

This year, Coming Up Roses will be the ones showcasing their songs at Canadian Music Week, which marks its 40th anniversary this year and runs from June 6 to 11. The band have confirmed to NME that they will then tour Canada from June 3 to 17.

Advertisement

Coming Up Roses have also announced the release date of their sophomore EP, ‘Everything Is’ which will drop on May 20. In a press statement, the trio shed some light on the project: “‘Everything Is’ is a compilation of songs that reflect on our exploration of ourselves and the world around us. We’re starting to find our place and develop that sense of belonging, and we’re excited for the road ahead.”

Previously released singles ‘All Our Time’, ‘Glass Stained Eyes’, and ‘Slingshots’ will be included on the EP alongside a brand-new track ‘Would You Ever’. The EP will be distributed via Singaporean independent label spikyfruits and Nagoya-based DREAMWAVES Records.

Coming Up Roses is composed of vocalist/bassist Emily Sera as well as guitarists Darius Oon and Lorenzo Romero. The band first released their debut EP ‘Waters’ in 2019. In November the same year, the trio supported the English indie band FUR at their concert in Singapore.