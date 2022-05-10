Coming Up Roses announce sophomore EP ‘Everything Is’ and first international tour

Singaporean alternative rockers Coming Up Roses have announced their sophomore EP ‘Everything Is’, which drops ahead of their very first international tour.

‘Everything Is’ will be released this May 20 on streaming platforms via Singaporean indie label spikyfruits and Japanese label DREAMWAVES Records. It will feature Coming Up Roses’ previous singles ‘All Our Time’, ‘Glass Stained Eyes’ and ‘Slingshots’. The band have revealed that the yet-unreleased track ‘Would You Ever’ will get a music video, and that a physical edition of the EP is also in the works.

The ‘Everything Is’ EP can be pre-saved now.

Coming Up Roses also announced a tour of Canada, their first-ever international tour. It will revolve around the band’s upcoming set at the Canadian Music Week festival in Toronto, Canada from June 6-11. Additional tour dates are currently being confirmed and will be announced soon.

The tour announcement comes after Coming Up Roses sought donations on social media in late April so they could raise S$20,000 to embark on the tour – which they have successfully done, the band tell NME.

Vocalist/bassist Emily Sera, guitarists Darius Oon and drummer Lorenzo Romero most recently released ‘Slingshots’ in March soon after the February release of ‘Glass Stained Eyes’. The band’s first single from ‘Everything Is’, ‘All Our Time’, was released in October last year following a two-year break after the 2019 release of the group’s mini-album ‘Waters’.

In 2020, the group joined Linying, Golden Mammoth, Pikoy, Cheats and Mutesite for the first online ASEAN Music Showcase Festival event. The two-day live-streamed festival featured a total of 20 artists from Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, and the Philippines.