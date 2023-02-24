Coming Up Roses release moody new single ‘Utopia Reimagined: These Corners’

London-based Singaporean band Coming Up Roses have released a new single, ‘Utopia Reimagined: These Corners’.

Released today (February 24), the track marks the alternative rock trio’s first release since their 2022 EP ‘Everything Is’ and their subsequent relocation to London. The slow-burning track, produced by Joshua Rumble, begins softly with atmospheric, watery guitars before crescendoing into guitar-driven choruses.

Listen to the emotive track below.

In a press release, the band commented on the track’s themes of utopia and its elusiveness. “More than to define what a ‘utopia’ is, the song seeks out the very possibility of utopia and whether such a state or place exists,” say the trio. “And if so, what would people be willing to give up for it – especially if it’s at the expense of others. It also ponders whether people would be truly happy if they found ‘utopia’.”

The band will be following the new release with concerts in Singapore and London, most notably in the former’s Alex Blake Charlie Sessions, where they will perform alongside international acts including American singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy, Malaysia’s rEmPiT g0dDe$$ and American producer Deb Never.

The trio, consisting of bassist/singer Emily Sera and guitarists Darius Oon and Lorenzo Romero, recently performed in Taiwan’s LUCfest alongside other Singaporean artist Houg, Thai singer-songwriters Phum Viphurit and Alec Orachi, Indonesian alternative rockers .Feast and more.

In May 2022, they released their sophomore EP ‘Everything Is’, which follows their 2019 debut ‘Waters’. The release, which featured the single ‘Slingshots’, was followed by a Canadian tour surrounding their appearance at Canadian Music Week.